Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight Collapse With Defiant Message

Soon after news broke that Jake Paul's scheduled fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis, which was supposed to take place on November 15, was cancelled, Paul took to social media to put Tank on blast.

"Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit," Paul wrote.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved... Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power. I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces 'SWAG' and search for something deeper to be a fan of," he added.

Paul is referring to Davis having a domestic violence lawsuit filed against him at the end of October, which is presumably why the fight was cancelled.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Gervonta Davis Dodges Accountability with Message on Jake Paul Fight Failure

It doesn't seem that Tank Davis is keen to accept accountability for this exhibition fight against Paul (which was surely going to be a massive payday for both men, given that it was going to be broadcast on Netflix).

He broke his silence on the bout's cancellation with an X post on December 7 that read, "[Paul] was getting his a** beat in camp.....i was gonna do him bad..but everything happens for a reason that’s why I didn’t trip. Shawty has a whole history of going after men with money .. it's me so y'all believed it. Y'all couldn't wait. More opportunities in da future though. 👌🫡".

Gervonta Davis commented on his canceled fight against Jake Paul.. pic.twitter.com/0V2gmFSdiG — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) December 7, 2025

The reigning WBA lightweight champion also called out Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in a subsequent post, writing, “MVP couldn’t uphold nothing. Al [Haymon] had to come in to take over everything… MVP IS GARBAGE! Y’all run nothing at Netflix. Y’all are just workers," per a December 8 article from talkSPORT.

Both of these posts were subsequently deleted, as is always the case when Tank posts on social media.

Ultimately, Davis can say whatever he wants. The bottom line is that Paul has since moved on to a bigger (and much more dangerous) fight against Anthony Joshua, which Tank will be watching on Netflix like everyone else.

