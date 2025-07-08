Boxing Fans React To "Stacked" The Ring IV Card Announcement
On Monday, July 7 The Ring Magazine announced the card for The Ring IV "Night of the Champions."
The Riyadh Season card, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for November 22 and will feature a lineup that includes Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr, Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez, and the main event of David Benavidez defending his WBC light heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde.
And after the announcement, fans took to social media to comment on the card.
Boxing personality and insider, Ariel Helwani: "That's an incredible card."
@PuertoRockBox: "Another stacked card thank you guys boxing is on fire"
@TanaTwoTimes: "Stacked card"
@YousifOfBabylone: "Turki really delivers man..."
@Gogeta50065: "Fire card"
That said, some fans did take exception to which fight was the main event and other placements on the card.
@ClenbutrolPlugz: " vs should be the main event. Benavidez vs Yarde is a good fight but 80% of ppl think Benavidez will drown him late. Devin vs Brian can actually be promoted to do well on PPV and get fans in the states excited for a matchup in Saudi"
@Emiya1847212: "Why is Devin A-Side? Norman is the champ lol"
@DominicVerdin66: "Bam should at the very least be the third fight of the card. With Mason-Noakes opening the televised bouts."
@CallMeDaddyBoy1: "Only boxing fans will argue who’s worthy of the main event instead of appreciating this great card."
@Derr_Ked: "Good card now all you have to do is just put Bam main event"
