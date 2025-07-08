Heavyweight Legend Backs Terence Crawford To KO Canelo Alvarez
The September 13 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is itching closer by the day. Both fighters conducted a three city press tour that took place in Riyadh, New York, and Las Vegas ahead of the undisputed super middleweight title clash. They are now preparing for what has been billed as the fight of the century.
It's a clash of two generational boxers who have dominated the pound-for-pound rankings over the years. Both are tremendously accomplished, as Canelo is a four-division world champion, two times undisputed at 168 lbs.
'Bud' Crawford has also held world titles in four weight classes. He was the first, and one of only three male fighters (Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk being the other two) of the modern era to hold the undisputed title in two different weight divisions. With a win against Canelo, Crawford can do it in three divisions and be in a league of his own.
A major angle of the fight is the weight discrepancy. Crawford is jumping up two weight classes to take on Alvarez. Fans are worried how he would handle a big puncher like Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs). Roy Jones Jr previously stated that Crawford's ability to handle Canelo's power will be a deciding factor.
Heavyweight legend Shannon Briggs, though, is backing Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs) to knock Canelo out. 'Bud' himself has a 75.6% finish rate. Briggs, a former lineal (1997-1998) and WBO (2006-2007) heavyweight champion, told Fight Hub TV in a recent interview:
I think it's going to be a great fight. I got Crawford by stoppage. I've known him since he was a little kid, 12 years old. So to see him now fighting for a title in such a big fight, it's great to see.
Canelo Alvarez has never been knocked down in his career. Hence, the prospect of Crawford moving up and knocking the Mexican out is hard to imagine. Briggs, though, explained exactly how 'Bud' would do that.
He's going to box him. He can fight both ways, he can trick him up. One thing Canelo has shown that he could be outboxed. But, I think this time, in the late rounds, I think Crawford's gonna have something for him.
Terence Crawford has never been beaten inside the boxing ring. Canelo Alvarez, though, is arguably the best opponent he has ever faced. Briggs may have predicted Crawford to get the stoppage, but Canelo is coming to get his own knockout win, as his coach Eddy Reynoso has revealed.
