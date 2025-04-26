Chris Eubank Sr Arrives With His Son Ahead of Jr's Fight vs Conor Benn
It was a moment that was very pro wrestling-esque. Chris Eubank Sr. arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ahead of his son's highly anticipated fight.
The moment was captured during the Liam Smith-Aaron McKenna fight, showing the father of Chris Eubank Jr., coming out a car to an enormous reaction from the packed stadium.
The support of Eubank Jr.'s father comes after a tough Friday for the son. Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) missed weight, weighing in at 160.2 and 160.05 pounds, respectively. As a result of missing weight, he will be fined a hefty $500,000 to Benn.
The arrival comes despite Eubank Sr. not being too pleased with his son's antics ahead of his fight with Benn. But with his arrival, both main eventers will have their fathers in their corner for the bout. Long time rivals from the 90s will walk the bitter rivals of today.
Eubank Jr. and Benn are expected to walk to the ring at 5 p.m. ET.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Snubs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis With Best Lightweight Boxer Ranking
Eddie Hearn Goes Scorched Earth On Chris Eubank Jr For Weight Miss vs Conor Benn
Gervonta Davis Teammate Admits Tank Is 'Scared to Lose' Lamont Roach Rematch
Shakur Stevenson Disses Gervonta Davis With One Word, Has Several For Teofimo Lopez