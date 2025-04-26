Shannon Sharpe Teases Terence Crawford Over Fantasy Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis have been exchanging jabs outside of the ring for a while now, as both pound-for-pound greats seem inclined to throw shade at each other.
An example of this was when Crawford snubbed Davis in his ranking of the best active lightweight boxers in a March 23 interview with Manouk Akopyan, where he said, "Shakur [Stevenson] and Keyshawn [Davis] is the two best in the [lightweight] division, hands down."
This comment came a few moments after Crawford stated that Tank Davis (who is also in the lightweight division) has too big of an ego to fight on Crawford's undercard against Canelo Alvarez when the two are expected to face off later this year.
While there's no indication that Davis intends to leave the lightweight division anytime soon, it's pretty common for fighters to move up weight classes as their careers continue. And although it's unlikely, perhaps the ongoing back-and-forth between him and Crawford will eventually convince him to move up a couple of weight classes to face off against Crawford in the future.
This was the question NFL icon and sports media personality Shannon Sharpe asked Crawford during an April 25 interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, which prompted a hilarious response from Crawford.
"I wish him the best," Crawford said with a laugh when Sharpe asked if he would fight Gervonta at 154 pounds. He then added, "That's all I'm gonna say."
Crawford clearly understands that the prospect of Davis moving up to face him is extremely far-fetched. However, Crawford's response also conveys that he knows if Davis did make this move, it wouldn't end well for him.
