Manny Pacquiao's 'Hardest Part' About Fighting At 46 Raises Red Flags
Manny Pacquiao is now deep into training for his July 19, 2025, fight against Mario Barrios, which has Barrios' WBC welterweight belt on the line and will mark the first time in about four years that Pacquiao will be fighting in a professional bout.
Training camp can be a grueling process for any fighter. However, given that Pacquiao is now 46 years old, there's no question that some of the physical aspects of preparing for a world title fight are much different now than they were just a few years prior.
Pacquiao spoke to this during a June 25 interview with Fight Hub TV, where he was asked about the hardest part of preparing to fight at his current age.
"The hardest part is burning the fat," Pacquiao said. "That's why I'm always wearing the sauna suit, in jogging, training, to burn all the fats. Because fats can make you slow."
Pacquiao's answer seems to be catching the attention of boxing fans, and not for a good reason. For one, Pacquiao mentioning that burning fat (and therefore losing weight) has been the hardest part of his training to this point suggests that he is having a tough time cutting weight, which means his making the weight limit could become a problem as the fight approaches.
And another part of this answer that's prompting concern is his noting that having fat could make him slower. While this is relatively obvious, the fact that being slow is on Pacquiao's mind against Barrios is raising red flags for many.
Ultimately, time will tell whether there's a reason to be worried about Pacquiao making weight or looking slow against Barrios. The bottom line is that it would be tough to expect a vintage Pacquiao performance on July 19, given that he's closer to 50 than 40.
