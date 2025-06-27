Deontay Wilder Splits With Longtime Trainer Malik Scott Ahead Of Comeback
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has split from long-time trainer Malik Scott ahead of his comeback fight this Friday.
When Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) enters the ring against Tyrrell Herndon (21-2, 14 KOs) in Wichita, Kansas, he will do so without Scott, who hasn’t been seen in camp ahead of this latest bout.
Scott joined Team Wilder in 2014 after an infamous “knockout” loss to him that year, and later became his head trainer during three punishing ring wars with Tyson Fury.
During his tenure with Scott, Wilder earned just one win – a victory over Robert Helenius in 2022.
“We’re brothers and always will be brothers. We talk all the time, and there’s nothing bad between us,” Wilder said, according to The Montgomery Independent. “Sometimes things change, and this was one of those times.”
Scott added, “He called me and let me know we were doing things different in the corner for this fight. We thanked each other for all we did for each other. He’s in good hands and I know he’s in good hands.”
Wilder is looking to reignite his career with a big win, while Scott is reportedly exploring other opportunities in the sport, though he said he remains close to Wilder.
