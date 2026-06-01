Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Filed Restraining Order Against Son

Through his 40-fight career, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard used quickness and speed to slip and blur by opponents. Yet, now at 70, he faces an opponent whose footwork cannot be defeated.

While he hasn't stepped between the ropes since 1997, Leonard remains a popular figure in the sport. Fans remember his battles against Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, and Tommy Hearns. But in what should be his golden years as a retiree, family issues surround the International Boxing Hall of Famer.

Upon retirement, Leonard became an advocate, fighting child sex abuse as a survivor. He settled in California, which seems like a planet away from his beginnings in Palmer Park, Maryland. Now, as a father and husband, Leonard attempts to navigate his family through a difficult stretch.

Marvin Hagler (blue trunks) battles Sugar Ray Leonard (white trunks) during the WBC middleweight title flight at Caesars Palace. | MPS-Imagn Images

Sugar Ray Leonard filed restraining order against son

The five-division champion, along with his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of two adult children, Camille and Daniel. According to a report in the New York Post, Leonard, over the better part of a decade, has dealt with Daniel's drug addiction and erratic/violent behavior.

“He has overdosed 4 times," Leonard said in a handwritten declaration. “They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money and valuable items! He [illegible] steals every day for years! My son Daniel Leonard has been a drug addict for 7 or 8 years at least,” Ray wrote. “His behavior has got worse over the years!"

The former world champion has applied for a restraining order to remove his son from his residence. On May 19, Leonard's son violated the order, returning to the home. Now, he will need to wait until June 25 to stand before a judge regarding the violation.

Addiction isn't new to the Leonard family, as the Hall of Fame boxer struggled through his own addictions to alcohol and cocaine. In 2021, he told podcaster Ryen Russillo about his struggles with substances.

"What was happening by then was, to satisfy or cushion my mental blows and psychological blows, I would start drinking and come into cocaine — it was back in the '80s; that’s when cocaine became something to get involved with."

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In the same interview, the former champion mentioned returning to the ring and using drugs to fill the void in his life. Unsurprisingly, his last two fights, both knockout losses to Terry Norris and Héctor Camacho, showed him that his fighting days were over.

As a result, he understands the hold of addiction. At the same time, he is a father who watches his son walk a similar path. Leonard expressed the pain in his court filings.

“I love my son, but he has become a danger not only to himself but also to his family! My wife is extremely afraid, along with my daughter Camille! ”

An anonymous trainer once said, "When the bell rings for the final time for a boxer, the real fight begins." The 1976 Olympic gold medallist will continue to fight for his family.