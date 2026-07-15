WBC Champion Ginny Fuchs Blames 'Politics' for 2-Year Layoff Before Title Fight Rematch [Exclusive]

Ever since she made her professional boxing debut in 2022, all Ginny Fuchs has wanted to do is fight.

A 109-fight amateur career, which included an appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, instilled in her the will to frequently compete at the highest level. But since stepping up to the next level, Fuchs has only averaged about one fight per year.

The Houston native still managed a WBC interim super flyweight title fight against Adelaida Ruiz in just her fourth professional appearance. A split-decision nod gave her the belt and let her believe that the nightmare was over, but the road only got more demanding. Fuchs has not fought since, making her return on July 18 the end of a frustrating 23-month-long layoff.

𝑪𝒂𝒑𝒕’𝒏 🏴‍☠️ And The New!@GinnyFuchsUSA defeats Adelaida Ruiz via split decision to pick up the WBC Interim Super Flyweight Title 👏



📝 100-90 Fuchs, 97-93 Ruiz... 97-93 Fuchs! #RuizFuchs | @DAZNBoxing | #PachecoSulecki pic.twitter.com/fmD4Ql5sLG — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 1, 2024

To make the situation worse, Fuchs had to watch Ruiz win the full WBC 115-pound title while she sat on the sidelines. The head-scratching turn of events led to a rematch for unified titles on July 18.

"I didn't expect to see her again, because my ultimate goal was just to keep going after the world titles," Fuchs told KO on SI. "The fact that she got the opportunity to fight for the full belt before me makes no sense, and it was ridiculous and really frustrated me. We fought for that not to happen, but politics are politics and boxing is boxing. I would have never thought I was gonna meet her again, but like I said, it's boxing, so you never know what's going to happen."

Fuchs could do nothing but stay prepared in the gym while watching everyone get opportunities that she could not sniff. The 38-year-old was briefly linked to a unification bout with then-champion Asley Gonzalez before 'La Chiquita' vacated the title due to injury.

Fuchs spitefully watched Ruiz get the vacant title fight against Alexas Kubicki in November 2025. While she expected her former foe to get the job done, she was critical of Ruiz's performance in the title-clinching victory.

"Honestly, it wasn't impressive. In fact, I thought she looked slower. She does have some power, so that's how she caught Alexas. But all in all, I didn't see any improvement."

Ginny Fuchs channels frustration with super flyweight title picture

WBC women's super flyweight champion Ginny Fuchs | Red Owl Boxing

Fuchs admitted that the way the last two years have unfolded has gotten under her skin leading into the rematch. She believes Ruiz's management is to blame and set up the scene for their fighter to gain an advantageous position.

"I think it's her team not being transparent with her and telling her one thing, but really doing another. That's how I'm seeing it."

Fuchs revealed that the WBC would not allow her to fight Ruiz for the vacant title in November 2025 due to her extended layoff. Yet, eight months later, she finds herself in the same position, only with the Mexican-American now as the defending champion.

"The WBC called me for Adelaida in November after her partner pulled out," Fuchs said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready, let's do it.' That's when I learned that her manager went to the WBC and said that I'm not ready, that I need a tune-up fight. That's when the WBC came back to me and said, 'You're not ready and we think you need to get a tune-up fight, but we promise you that you will be the mandatory for whoever wins this fight.'

"Something's happening under the table, but that was the explanation I got. I needed a tune-up even though I would have told them that I was 100 percent ready."

Despite her disagreement, Fuchs attempted to book a tune-up fight in early 2026 but could not secure anything and remained stuck in limbo.

Delayed title fights triggered Ginny Fuchs' OCD

Ginny Fuchs | Red Own Boxing

The time off has affected Fuchs in many ways, even if it has not broken her spirit. The former Olympian has done her part in remaining consistent in the gym so much that her strength coaches have had to bribe her into taking much-needed rest days.

Yet, even in those moments, Fuchs could not help but feel as if she had no control. The inconsistency triggered her OCD, which Fuchs has openly discussed and has always been part of her life.

"What triggers my OCD is just things in my life not being in control. I didn't have control even though I was mandatory; I still didn't have control of this fight getting pushed back. Or when Adelaida got a unification fight, that made me sit down and have to wait, you know? Not knowing if I could get a fight."

The anxiety lingered a bit even after she put pen to paper and officially signed her first full world title fight contract.

"I kind of had that anticipation feeling like, 'Oh s---, what if something happens again?' Because it's been over a year, and something always comes up and it has to get pushed back. So I had that anticipation a little bit. But as it got closer and closer, I was getting more confident that this fight's actually going to happen now."

Barring a last-minute disaster, Fuchs is finally set to set her frustration aside and contest Ruiz for the WBC women's super flyweight title. Although officially billed as the challenger, she enters the fight with a previous victory and an overwhelming amount of preparation work in camp.

With a win, the Texan plans to make up for lost time and continue advancing up the ladder as quickly as possible. Fuchs has her sights set on undisputed status and has no shortage of options at 115 pounds.