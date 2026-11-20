The last time Shakur Stevenson fought, he claimed the WBO junior welterweight championship, defeating Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision back in January. With the win, the undefeated southpaw claimed a world title in a fourth weight class. Still only 29, the Newark native established himself as one of the best fighters on the planet.

With accolades, titles, and a name that can command the main event on any card, opportunities for bigger fights arose. But since his last fight, and despite being linked to several other big fights, Stevenson has, for one reason or another, failed to sign a contract.

Now, Stevenson once again finds his strategy under scrutiny.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson again accused of ducking after latest fight fail

Earlier this fall, Stevenson and Raymond Muratalla agreed to fight for the champion's WBO belt. However, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri took to social media to air his frustrations on Thursday.

"Please be advised that Team Stevenson and Team Muratalla have been unable to reach an agreement within the negotiation period established by the WBO World Championship Committee.



Accordingly, the Committee has ordered that purse bid proceedings be conducted..." WBO President Gustavo Olivieri

Re: WBO 140 lbs. Championship - Shakur/Muratalla



Please be advised that Team Stevenson and Team Muratalla have been unable to reach an agreement within the negotiation period established by the WBO World Championship Committee.



Accordingly, the Committee has ordered that purse… — Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. (@OlivieriLaw) November 19, 2026

The title will now go to a purse bid. Bill Haney, father/trainer/manager of WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney, has now chimed in and believes that Stevenson is effectively ducking not only Muratalla but also his son and many other fighters.

In a sport predicated on punching opponents in the face, the ducking accusations sting most because they call a fighter's integrity and heart into question.

The Haney angle

The elder Haney clearly explained why he made the assertion. His son and Stevenson spent months negotiating a superfight, but it fell through because of several stipulations. For example, the issues regarding weight.

Then, money became an issue. According to Haney's manager, Stevenson was offered 25% of the purse for their undisputed superfight. Ultimately, the two sides could not come to an agreement. In all honesty, Haney isn't the first person to question Stevenson's motivation.

Devin Haney offered Shakur Stevenson 25% for undisputed. All five belts.

Shakur said, “Send a real offer.”



At 135 it was money.

At 147 it was weight.



The WBO ordered a purse bid. Shakur’s mandatory, Raymond Muratalla, gets 20%

or 25% for ONE belt.



The duck has come to roost.… https://t.co/v4cnC16EUx — Bill Haney (@BillHaney77) November 19, 2026

The Muratalla debacle isn't an isolated incident in terms of criticism. When Ryan Garcia stopped Conor Benn, Stevenson, then a commentator, said he and Garcia were on the same level. Hall of Fame boxer Tim Bradley used that as a flashpoint to engage in a months-long war of words regarding Stevenson's inactivity. From the outside, it looks like Stevenson chooses to make more enemies than fights.

Stevenson will not beat the criticism until he actually starts fighting. At this point, fans and some within the sport use his name as a derogatory term. As a champion, Stevenson has the right to shape his career on his own terms. However, his lack of completed fights does not reflect well on him.

Public perception views Stevenson as an elite fighter, though perhaps not as active as he should be.