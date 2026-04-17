Boxing Tonight (4/17/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Women's boxing features this Friday night as Alycia Baumgardner will defend her WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Bo Mi Re Shin. The pair will headline MVPW-02 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Baumgardner last faced Leila Beaudoin at the Kaseya Center in December 2025, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. There, she defeated Beaudoin in a unanimous decision win. Shin, meanwhile, last fought in October, 2025, earning a majority decision over Tywarna Campbell.

Baumgardner vs Shin | Most Valuable Promotions / Michelle Farsi

Another notable title fight on the card features Shadasia Green vs Lani Daniels, with Green set to defend her WBO and IBF middleweight titles. Green's last faced Savannah Marshall in July, 2025, earning a split decision win.

Lani Daniels is looking to bounce back after two straight losses. She lost to Claressa Shields in July 2025 and Sarah Scheurich in December 2025, both by unanimous decision.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Artem Suslenkov vs Artur Mann

Artem Suslenkov vs Artur Mann (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 9 a.m. EST

Watch: IBA Boxing YouTube

Location: Nadezhda Sports Palace in Serpukhov, Russia

Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente

Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente (12 rounds, featherweight)

Dylan Arbuckle vs Nico Leivars (12 rounds, junior featherweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Conor McIntosh (12 rounds, junior lightweight)

Aston Brown vs Sam Gilley (10 rounds, middleweight)

Marcus Sutherland vs Lateef Bayo Alabi (8 rounds, featherweight)

Reese Lynch vs Matthew King (6 rounds, welterweight)

Alex Arthur Jr. vs Owen Kirk (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Drew Limond vs Ryan Frost (6 rounds, welterweight)

Stephen Newns vs Tariq Davis (6 rounds, middleweight)

John Thomson vs Kasey Bradnum (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

John Joe Carrigan vs TBA (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin (12 rounds for Baumgardner's IBF, WBO and WBA junior lightweight titles)

Shadasia Green vs Lani Daniels (10 rounds for Green's IBF and WBO super middleweight titles)

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Fernanda Reyes Delgado (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Natalie Dove vs Maria Micheo Santizo (8 rounds, flyweight)

Alex Vargas vs Rani Jalomo (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs Daniel Lugo (6 rounds, lightweight)

Elon Dejesus vs Connor Adaway (8 rounds, junior featherweight)

Raquel Miller vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Luis Gjolena vs Robert Salinas (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 6 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: ESPN (main card) ESPN+ (prelims)

Location: Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY