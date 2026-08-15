Boxing Tonight (8/15/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Claressa Shields headlines another historic boxing event against Kaye Scott in Atlanta, putting her back in the spotlight on Saturday night.

Shields has never previously fought in Atlanta as a professional, with 10 of her first 18 fights in her home state of Michigan. She becomes the first female boxer to headline an event at the State Farm Arena with her headlining title fight against Scott.

Shields vs. Scott is the only major boxing event on Saturday night, putting all eyes on 'The GWOAT' on Aug. 15.

claressa shields | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shields is currently the undisputed women's heavyweight champion, but she is dropping back down to 160 pounds to challenge Scott for the WBC and WBA middleweight titles. Scott, 5-1-1, is coming off a majority decision win over Olivia Curry in December 2025 to become the unified titleholder.

Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado looks to continue climbing the 140-pound ranks against 34-2 Emmanuel Tagoe in the co-main event. As one of Salita Promotions' hottest young prospects, Mercado is turning around quickly, just two months after becoming the first fighter to stop Juan Carlos Burgos on a Misfits Pro Boxing card.

Tagoe is yet another veteran test for Mercado, who is a top-five super lightweight contender in the IBF and WBO. The Ghanaian's only loss since his professional debut in 2004 was a 12-round decision against WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.

Should Mercado extend his eight-fight knockout streak against Tagoe, his name has already been discussed as a potential challenger for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title.

Ernesto Mercado STOPS Jose Pedraza 🤯#PachecoNelson | live now on DAZN pic.twitter.com/kmslWzLSKY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 26, 2025

Shields vs. Scott is a 12-fight card that will act as two separate events connected as one. The five-fight main card will air on DAZN, while the first seven fights of the night will be broadcast as a preliminary card on Zeus Network.

Mercado's younger brother, Daniel Mercado, opens the night against Rahmel McKinley on Zeus Network. The younger Mercado is also making a quick turnaround after making his professional debut on the same Misfits Boxing card that Ernesto last competed on.

While not the same type of prospect as his brother, Daniel Mercado is a massive favorite to beat the 1-4 McKinley in the first fight of the night. The brothers train together under their father, Ernesto Mercado Sr.

Curry will also compete on the card, challenging WBA women's light heavyweight champion Danielle Perkins on the undercard. Perkins, a former Shields opponent, rebounded from her loss to 'The GWOAT' with a sixth-round TKO of Che Kenneally in February to win the 175-pound strap.

That vicious 6th-round KO from DANIELLE PERKINS is still rent-free in our heads! 😮‍💨💥

The work behind the scenes never stops. Fight news is officially loading. Stay tuned! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/lELcq1peI2 — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) July 17, 2026

Undefeated knockout artist Atif Oberlton headlines the preliminary portion against 42-year-old Roamer Angulo. Oberlton enters the fight with an 86 percent knockout rate, but now faces a 33-fight veteran whose only stoppage loss came against David Benavidez.

WBC super featherweight queen Caroline Veyre kicks off the DAZN main card by defending her title against undefeated South African challenger Bernice Ferreira. Veyre and Ferreira will also fight for the vacant IBO 130-pound title.

Two fights after Veyre and Ferreira's title fight, former amateur star Troy Isley returns for his 17th professional fight against Michigan native Joseph Hicks. The undefeated Isley enters the biggest spot of his career, two months removed from a fifth-round TKO win over Leonardo Di Stefano in Grand Rapids.

Check out every fight on the Shields vs. Scott card and how to watch the full event below.

Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott

Claressa Shields vs. (C) Kaye Scott (10 rounds, for the WBC and WBA women's middleweight titles)

Ernesto Mercado vs. Emmanuel Tagoe (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Troy Isley vs. Joseph Hicks (10 rounds, middleweight)

Ashleyann Lozada vs. Paulette Cuesta (10 rounds, women's super bantamweight)

(C) Caroline Veyre vs. Bernice Ferreira (10 rounds, for the WBC and IBO women's super featherweight title)

Atif Oberlton vs. Roamer Angulo (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

(C) Danielle Perkins vs. Olivia Curry (10 rounds, for the WBA women's light heavyweight title)

Hakim Lopez vs. Da'Velle Smith (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Shannel Butler vs. Marianela Ramirez (8 rounds, women's featherweight)

Jaquan McElroy vs. Alexander Thiel (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Casey Dixon vs. Michael Nelson (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Daniel Mercado vs. Rahmel McKinley (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (Main event ringwalk approximately 11:26 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN (prelims on Zeus Network)

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, United States