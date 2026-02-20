Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Notable welterweights Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) will clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night with the WBC World Welterweight title on the line.

Barrios is making his first outing since taking on boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in July 2025. As the fight with the 46-year-old 'Pac-Man' ended via majority draw, Barrios successfully retained his title.

Although there was much speculation following the bout that the pair would rematch, a second meeting between Barrios and the veteran did not come to fruition. Pacquiao is instead set to take part in a welterweight exhibition bout against Ruslan Provodnikov in his next outing.

Barrios's tie with Pacquiao was the second defense of his WBC title. Remarkably, it was his second defense that came as a result of a draw. In November 2024, both men were knocked down as Barrios and Abel Ramos fought to a split draw.

The draw with Ramos ended a three-fight winning streak for 'El Azteca'. Prior to the back-to-back draws, Barrios had successfully defeated Jovaine Santiago, Yordenis Ugas, and Fabian Maidana.

Now, Barrios is seeking his first win since June 2024, and his third welterweight title defense. However, a win for Garcia would see him become a world champion for the first time.

Garcia was given the opportunity to compete for the WBA Regular Welterweight title in 2025 when he headlined Ring Magazine's Times Square card in New York. However, a loss to Rolly Romero would deal 'King Ryan' his second career defeat.

Garcia's last official win came in December 2023, with a knockout over Oscar Duarte. However, on the night of April 20, 2024, Garcia's hand was raised against Devin Haney. The result was later overturned into a no-contest following a failed drug test from the California fighter.

Now, Garcia will get the chance to finally become a world champion as he looks to hand Barrios his first defeat since 2022.

The event will also see two super lightweight titles being contested. The WBA belt will be on the line when Gary Antuanne Russell welcomes a challenge from Andy Hiraoka. Meanwhile, Richardson Hitchins is aiming to defend his IBF title against Oscar Duarte.

Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia date

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia start time

Expected ring walk time: 9 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 5 am GMT

How to watch Barrios vs Garcia

Watch: Stream the fight live on DAZN PPV / DAZN Ultimate

Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia location

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Barrios vs Garcia fight card

Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia - WBC World Welterweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs Oscar Duarte - IBF World Super Lightweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka - WBA World Super Lightweight title

Frank Martin vs Nahir Albright - Super Lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Sena Agbeko - Super Middleweight

Amari Jones vs Luis Arias - Middleweight

Joshua Edwards vs Brandon Colantonio - Heavyweight

Mohammed Alakel vs David Calabro - Super Featherweight

