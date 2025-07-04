Boxing Tonight (7/4/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank
Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank (12 rounds, welterweight)
Joe Cordina vs Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (10 rounds, lightweight)
Leo Atang vs Jiri Surmaj (4 rounds, heavyweight)
Aqib Fiaz vs Alex Murphy (10 rounds, lightweight)
Pat Brown vs Lewis Oakford (8 rounds, cruiserweight)
William Crolla vs Fraser Wilkinson (8 rounds, junior middleweight)
Skye Nicolson vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (8 rounds, featherweight)
Alfie Middlemiss vs Mohammed Wako (4 rounds, featherweight)
Niall Brown vs Victor Ionascu (6 rounds, super middleweight)
Time: 2 pm EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom
