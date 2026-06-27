Boxing Tonight (6/27-6/28): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

One of the biggest fights of the year has finally arrived, allowing Xander Zayas to defend the WBA and WBO 154-pound titles against Jaron 'Boots' Ennis.

Zayas and Ennis have a full day to themselves as the headlining fight for the only major boxing event of the day. As two of the biggest stars in the middle divisions, all eyes will be on their highly anticipated clash on Saturday night.

With Zayas promoted by Top Rank and Ennis coming from Matchroom Boxing, both Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum have a hand in the event. As such, the veteran promoters put two of their best up-and-coming prospects on the undercard.

Before Ennis takes center stage, Hearn has one of his brightest young stars, Ben Whittaker, making his United States debut at the Barclays Center. The undefeated light heavyweight prodigy faces 35-year-old Richard Rivera on the main card. Whittaker, who has expressed excitement to fight in front of the American fan base, is the biggest favorite on Saturday night.

Zayas enters his first unified title defense five months after a split decision win over Abass Baraou to collect the WBA belt. He became a world champion by winning a vacant WBO title fight with Jorge Garcia Perez in his previous fight.

A victory for Ennis would make 'Boots' a two-division world champion. The flashy 28-year-old won five consecutive IBF welterweight title fights before moving up to 154 pounds in October 2025 with a quick first-round knockout of Uisma Lima.

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ennis claimed the WBA interim super welterweight title by beating Lima, but he has since vacated that belt to challenge Zayas.

Arum also has another hot prospect, Jahi Tucker, competing in his biggest event of the year. The 23-year-old New York native faces the undefeated Euri Cedeno earlier in the night. Tucker, 16-1-1, is coming off an impressive sixth-round knockout win over Sona Akale on the undercard of the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Nuñez event in February.

The Matchroom and Top Rank-promoted event was not expected to have its entire day to itself, with Floyd Mayweather scheduled to face former kickboxer Mike Zambidis in an eight-round exhibition on Saturday night. However, Mayweather's lingering legal issues have prevented the fight from happening, canceling the event altogether.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Zayas vs. Ennis is the only event on Saturday night, they are not alone on the weekend's slate. Zuffa Boxing returns on Sunday for its eighth event headlined by a lightweight rematch between Jose Valenzuela and the debuting Edwin de los Santos.

De los Santos and Valenzuela are joined on the eight-fight card by Zuffa Boxing prospects Jaybrio Pe Benito, Damoni Cato-Cain and Omar Trinidad, among others. Undefeated welterweight prospect Brandun Lee is also making his promotional debut in the first fight of the main card.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight and tomorrow night, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis (12 rounds for Zayas' WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles)

Emiliano Vargas vs Bryce Mills (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Jahi Tucker vs Euri Cedeno (10 rounds, middleweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Richard Rivera (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Dennis Thompson vs Edwin Rodriguez (8 rounds, junior featherweight(

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs Alberto Motos (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Quincey Williams vs Jerome Baxter (8 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States

Edwin de los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela (Zuffa Boxing 08)

Edwin De Los Santos vs Jose Valenzuela (10 rounds, lightweight)

Omar Trinidad vs Jerwin Ancajas (10 rounds, featherweight)

Cain Sandoval vs Brandun Lee (10 rounds, welterweight)

Floyd Diaz vs Andres Teran (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Tony Hirsch Jr. vs Jaybrio Pe Benito (8 rounds, lightweight)

Damoni Cato-cain vs Vernon Brown (8 rounds, welterweight)

Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano (6 rounds, lightweight)

Jakhongir Zokirov vs Zachary Spiller (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET)

Watch: Paramount+

Location: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Enjoy the fights!