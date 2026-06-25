Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis Canceled Amid Legal Dispute

Floyd Mayweather is now 0-2 on scheduled fights in 2026.

The 49-year-old began the year by announcing three fights — two exhibitions and a supposed return to professional boxing. His exhibition with Mike Tyson, scheduled for April, was called off due to an injury, and 'Money' has now lost his second scheduled matchup due to legal trouble.

Mayweather was expected to face former kickboxer Mike Zambidis on Saturday in an eight-round exhibition. However, the fight was called off just two days prior, according to several reports on Thursday morning.

Floyd Mayweather's Saturday exhibition fight against Mike Zambidis in Greece has been called off, according to federal court records filed on Thursday.



Just a few months ago, Mayweather had three fights/exhibitions lined up: Pacquiao, Tyson & Zambidis.



Today? pic.twitter.com/ItKNnJI1Sr — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 25, 2026

Mayweather vs. Zambidis is now off the books after CSI Sports, the promotion with whom Mayweather signed to fight Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, filed a temporary restraining order and a breach of contract lawsuit. CSI requested that Saturday's fight be canceled, claiming that the money-troubled boxer signed an exclusive contract with them for his purported matchups against Tyson and Pacquiao.

If Mayweather fought Zambidis before either Tyson or Pacquiao, CSI claimed it would do "irreparable harm" to their company.

Legal issues continue following Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

With the injunction still pending, the fight could still be rescheduled for a later date, according to Mayweather's attorney, Melissa Glass.

"Because Plaintiffs' Motion remains pending without a ruling, the Mayweather-Zambidis event will no longer proceed in Athens, Greece, as planned on Saturday evening," Glass wrote in a letter to Judge Vernon Broderick. "Plaintiffs' commencement of this action and filing of the Motion, as well as their legal threats domestically and in Greece, have effectively stopped any promotion or distribution plans for the event and halted ticket sales.

"Due to the fluid situation on the ground in Athens and significant damage to the commercial viability of the event, and given the time difference and imminence of its scheduled start time on June 27, the difficult decision was made to cancel the June 27 exhibition fight."

‼️ Per letter I've obtained, the Floyd Mayweather-Mike Zambidis exhibition scheduled for Saturday is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ys62X6GeOz — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) June 25, 2026

Mayweather's constant drama has also put his rematch with Pacquiao on ice. Reports surfaced that CSI and Tyson's team are still pursuing the exhibition, which could now take place in September. If the Mayweather-Tyson fight does happen, any fight with Pacquiao would have to wait until 2027, if at all.

Aside from his plethora of fight drama, Mayweather is also drowning in other financial dilemmas. He was recently accused of writing a bad check to effectively steal a $200,000 luxury watch, which surfaced a few months after the IRS cited him for years of tax evasion.

Hopefully, Mayweather can figure things out soon.