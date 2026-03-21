Boxing Tonight (3/21/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

From the Ukraine to California, fight night is here.

The biggest fight on the cards tonight is undoubtedly the matchup between Carlos Adames and Austin Williams for Adames' WBC middleweight title. Adames last fought a little over a year ago in Riyadh, facing Hamzah Sheeraz and going the distance to earn a split-draw and retain his title.

Austin Williams, meanwhile, last squared off only a couple of months ago, defeating Wendy Toussaint at Madison Square Garden by a 10-round unanimous decision. Toussaint was a last-minute replacement as Adame's pulled out of the fight at the 11th hour due to dehydration.

Austin "Ammo" Williams | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Other headliners on the day include Daniel Lapin vs Kirstaps Bulmeistars in Ukraine, George Liddard vs Tyler Denny in London, and Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem in California

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Daniel Lapin vs Kristaps Bulmeistars

Daniel Lapin vs Kristaps Bulmeistars

Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs Wilmer Baron

Nikolai Laktionov vs Andrei Sanjura

Elvin Aliyev vs Migeul Antin

Dzhamal Kuliiev vs Burak Akkus

Dmytro Lovchynskyi vs Sinan Kiziltaş

Danylo Zhasan vs Alex Kmet

Polina Dovhinka vs Kira Makohonenko

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Equides Club in Lesniki, Ukraine

George Liddard vs Tyler Denny

George Liddard vs Tyler Denny (10 rounds for the English lightweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs Levi Giles

Jimmy Sains vs Derrick Osaze

Adam Maca vs Lydon Chircop

Leli Buttigieg vs Jake Goodwin

Taylor Bevan vs Martin Bulacio

Connor Mitchell vs Yuri Zanoli

Louie Ward vs Jahfieus Faure

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom

Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem

Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem (12 rounds for Martinez's WBC interim super middleweight title)

Joshua Kevin Anton vs Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Anthony Cuba vs Jair Valtierra (10 rounds, lightweight)

Albert Gonzalez vs Brandon Chambers (10 rounds, featherweight)

Samuel Contreras vs Cesar Cantu (6 rounds, lightweight)

Charles Harris Jr vs Cesar Villarraga (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Aaron Watson (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jocelyn Camarillo vs Isis Sio (rounds, women's junior bantamweight)

Luis Coria v. Lito Dante (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California

Carlos Adames vs Austin "Ammo" Williams

Carlos Adames vs Austin Williams (12 rounds for Adames' WBC middleweight title)

Omari Jones vs Christian Gomez (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Teremoana Teremoana vs Curtis Harper (8 rounds, heavyweights)

Jaycob Gomez vs Corey Marksman (10 rounds, lightweight)

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs TBA (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs TBA (6 rounds, featherweight)

Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs TBA (6 rounds, bantamweight)

Junior Alcantara vs Israel Camacho (4 rounds, bantamweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

And that's it for tonight!