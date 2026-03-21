Boxing Tonight (3/21/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
From the Ukraine to California, fight night is here.
The biggest fight on the cards tonight is undoubtedly the matchup between Carlos Adames and Austin Williams for Adames' WBC middleweight title. Adames last fought a little over a year ago in Riyadh, facing Hamzah Sheeraz and going the distance to earn a split-draw and retain his title.
Austin Williams, meanwhile, last squared off only a couple of months ago, defeating Wendy Toussaint at Madison Square Garden by a 10-round unanimous decision. Toussaint was a last-minute replacement as Adame's pulled out of the fight at the 11th hour due to dehydration.
Other headliners on the day include Daniel Lapin vs Kirstaps Bulmeistars in Ukraine, George Liddard vs Tyler Denny in London, and Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem in California
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Daniel Lapin vs Kristaps Bulmeistars
Daniel Lapin vs Kristaps Bulmeistars
Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs Wilmer Baron
Nikolai Laktionov vs Andrei Sanjura
Elvin Aliyev vs Migeul Antin
Dzhamal Kuliiev vs Burak Akkus
Dmytro Lovchynskyi vs Sinan Kiziltaş
Danylo Zhasan vs Alex Kmet
Polina Dovhinka vs Kira Makohonenko
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Equides Club in Lesniki, Ukraine
George Liddard vs Tyler Denny
George Liddard vs Tyler Denny (10 rounds for the English lightweight title)
Giorgio Visioli vs Levi Giles
Jimmy Sains vs Derrick Osaze
Adam Maca vs Lydon Chircop
Leli Buttigieg vs Jake Goodwin
Taylor Bevan vs Martin Bulacio
Connor Mitchell vs Yuri Zanoli
Louie Ward vs Jahfieus Faure
Time: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom
Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem
Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem (12 rounds for Martinez's WBC interim super middleweight title)
Joshua Kevin Anton vs Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (10 rounds, junior middleweight)
Anthony Cuba vs Jair Valtierra (10 rounds, lightweight)
Albert Gonzalez vs Brandon Chambers (10 rounds, featherweight)
Samuel Contreras vs Cesar Cantu (6 rounds, lightweight)
Charles Harris Jr vs Cesar Villarraga (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Aaron Watson (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Jocelyn Camarillo vs Isis Sio (rounds, women's junior bantamweight)
Luis Coria v. Lito Dante (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California
Carlos Adames vs Austin "Ammo" Williams
Carlos Adames vs Austin Williams (12 rounds for Adames' WBC middleweight title)
Omari Jones vs Christian Gomez (8 rounds, junior middleweight)
Teremoana Teremoana vs Curtis Harper (8 rounds, heavyweights)
Jaycob Gomez vs Corey Marksman (10 rounds, lightweight)
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs TBA (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs TBA (6 rounds, featherweight)
Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs TBA (6 rounds, bantamweight)
Junior Alcantara vs Israel Camacho (4 rounds, bantamweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
And that's it for tonight!
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