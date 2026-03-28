Boxing Tonight (3/28/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is finally here and we've got some huge fights on the cards.

Beginning in the United Kingdom, rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma will put his flawless record on the line against Jermaine Franklin Jr when the two clash in Manchester.

Itauma last faced Dillian Whyte in August of 2025, stopping the veteran just 119 seconds into the fight with a right hook. Franklin Jr, meanwhile, last squared off in September 2025 against Ivan Dychko, winning the 10-round heavyweight fight by unanimous decision.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

Over in the United States, WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will defend his title against Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Fundora last faced Tim Tszyu in July of last year to win the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. Thurman last faced Brock Jarvis in March 2025, defeating him by third-round TKO in Sydney, Australia.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin Jr

Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin Jr (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Willy Hutchinson vs Ezra Taylor (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Liam Davies vs Zak Miller (10 rounds, featherweight)

Shakiel Thompson vs Brad Pauls (10 rounds, middleweight)

Nathan Heaney vs Gerome Warburton (10 rounds, middleweight)

Michael Gomez Jr. vs Jordan Flynn (10 rounds, lightweight)

Alex Murphy vs Josh Holmes (10 rounds, lightweight)

Nelson Birchall vs Ryan Griffiths (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Billy Deniz vs Grant Dennis (6 rounds, super middleweight)

John Joe Carrigan vs Danny Costello (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Aadam Hamed vs Kasey Bradnum (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 6 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom

Bryan Acosta vs Ronny Rios

Bryan Acosta vs Ronny Rios (10 rounds, featherweight)

Rene Tellez Giron vs Maliek Montgomery (10 rounds, lightweight)

Leonardo Rubalcava vs Juan Antonio Llanes

KJ Waialae vs Monray Marable

Alberto Alvarez vs Erik Ruiz

Cooper O'Connel vs Jorge Elias Garcia

Flavio Burgueno vs Josias Gonzalez

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman (12 rounds for Fundora's WBC junior middleweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza, (12 rounds, junior middleweight)

Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha (10 rounds, middleweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Kaipo Gallegos vs Julian Gonzalez (10 rounds, lightweight)

Cristian Cangelosi vs Miguel Angel Hernandez (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Brayan Gonzalez vs Brandon Medina Guerrero (6 rounds, featherweight)

Robert Guerrero vs Rigoberto Rivera, (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Aldo Blancas vs Jamal Johnson, (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST)

Watch: Amazon Prime PPV

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

And that's it for today. Enjoy!