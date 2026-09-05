Boxing Tonight (9/5/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

Matchroom Boxing is taking over the boxing weekend with two massive fight cards. The promotion hosts arguably its biggest event of the year in Croke Park on Saturday night, when Katie Taylor competes for the final time against Flora Pili.

With a win, Taylor, 25-1, would end her career as the undisputed super lightweight champion. She brings the WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring 140-pound titles to the table and would reclaim the vacant WBC belt with a win over Pili. Taylor was previously the division's undisputed queen from 2023 to 2025 before relinquishing the WBC strap to take a well-earned break from the sport.

Sixteen months after her last fight, a massive headlining trilogy with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, Taylor is ready to end her hiatus with one final exclamation point. 'The Bray Bomber' is set to end her career against WBC mandatory challenger Pili in her dream venue in her hometown.

Katie Taylor | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Taylor vs. Pili, billed as 'Once Upon a Time,' is the second leg of a huge Matchroom Boxing double-header. It follows a Matchroom-promoted edition of 'The Fight' headlined by Andy Ruiz and Damian Knyba.

For Taylor, her final fight is not as much about the opponent as it is about the stadium. After closing the door on Serrano, she made it clear she would only return for one final fight if it was at Croke Park in her native Dublin, Ireland, a wish Eddie Hearn vowed to grant. Hearn is calling Saturday night the biggest and greatest night of his career.

Taylor is joined on the card by fellow Irish star Paddy Donovan, who looks to embark on another win streak against Tyrone McKenna in the co-main event. Donovan is coming off a 12-round majority decision win over Karen Chukhadzhian in May, which followed back-to-back losses to former IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker.

Fan-favorite heavyweight David Allen also joins the Croke Park fight card, taking on 11-1 Dublin native Thomas 'The Bomber' Carty. The hyperactive Allen is fighting for the fourth time in five months and is coming off consecutive four-round decision wins over Ross McGuigan and Dan Garber.

Former UFC women's flyweight star 'Meatball' Molly McCann headlines the Taylor vs. Pili prelims in her fifth professional boxing fight. The 36-year-old McCann takes on Sylwia Doligala, 8-2-2, in the third of the night.

Unyielding boxing fans can catch even more fights earlier in the day on DAZN with a 10-fight card from Ludwigshafen, Germany. Former NABO super welterweight title challenger Slawa Spomer headlines the niche event against undefeated Ghanaian Faisal Abubakari. Spomer is best known for the nine-round beatdown given to him by former WBA and WBO 154-pound champion Xander Zayas in February 2025.

Spomer is one of 11 German fighters competing on the Rheinland-Pfalz fight card promoted by Aldo Ricardo Silman and Primora Boxing. Since his loss to Zayas, Spomer rebounded with a third-round TKO nod over Jaime Villegas in February.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili

(C) Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili (10 rounds, for the undisputed women's super lightweight titles)

Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna (10 rounds, welterweight)

David Allen vs. Thomas Carty (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Joe McGrail vs. Matthew Boreland (10 rounds, super bantamweight)

Molly McCann vs. Sylwia Doligala (8 rounds, women's junior featherweight)

Paul Ryan vs. Paddy Gallagher (8 rounds, middleweight)

Adam Olaniyan vs. Matej Hudak (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Bobbi Flood vs. Jack Swallow (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST (prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

Slawa Spomer vs. Faisal Abubakari

Slawa Spomer vs. Faisal Abubakari (10 rounds, welterweight)

Fedor Michel vs. Ralfs Vicans (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Ibo Diallo vs. Shefat Isufi (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Franklyn Dwomoh vs. Cristian Villanueva (8 rounds, lightweight)

Dominique Roundtree vs. Tamas Kiliti (6 rounds, featherweight)

Alexander Okafor vs. Daniil Iudin (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Omar Jagana vs. Mario Turiello (6 rounds, light middleweight)

Jasurbek Yuldoshev vs. Jacob Miller (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Sebastian Busch vs. Artur Andrejev (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Lucas Vogt vs. Sun Tiebo (4 rounds, light middleweight)

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Watch: DAZN

Location: Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany