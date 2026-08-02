Claressa Shields Teases Forming 'GWOAT Avengers' Under New Promotional Deal

Although still in her athletic prime, Claressa Shields is already building a strong foundation for her career as a promoter.

Shields does not yet own her own promotion, but she is heavily involved in Salita Promotions' business, with whom she signed a record-breaking $8 million deal in 2025. The deal is in partnership with the music talent agency Wynn Records, where she is the first athlete to sign.

Regardless, Shields continues to promote what she calls "Claressa Shields Promotions" and "T-Rex Promotions." The 31-year-old continued down that path during a recent interview with DAZN and boasted about her growing roster of up-and-coming talent.

Claressa Shields | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Claressa Shields forming the GWOAT Avengers

"Claressa Shields Promotions signed some great talent," Shields said, via DAZN. "Alongside Wynn Records, they have signed Troy Isley, Atif Oberlton and Tito [Ernesto Mercado]. I've signed Shannel Butler, Danielle Perkins, Samantha Worthington, Jaquan McElroy, and I'm looking to sign more talent."

Shields doubled down on the growing Salita Promotions roster by saying she is "forming the GWOAT Avengers" on X.

Forming The GWOAT avengers baby! https://t.co/D8S7iDgKG6 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) August 2, 2026

Salita Promotions has grown immensely since signing Shields in 2017 and re-upping with the women's heavyweight champion in 2025. Shields undoubtedly played a big part in the promotion joining forces with Wynn Records, which is the agency currently representing her boyfriend, Papoose.

Shields' persistence about expanding her own promotion to support the growth of women's boxing has caused her to butt heads with the leading women's boxing promotion, Most Valuable Promotions. 'The GWOAT' is currently banned from all future MVP events after getting into a physical altercation with unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner.

Shields has fought once since signing the $8 million deal and defended the undisputed women's heavyweight titles against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. She is scheduled to return against Kaye Scott on Aug. 15.

Claressa Shields preparing for main event bout with Kaye Scott

Claressa Shields of Flint walks near the boxing ring before her main event inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, July 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shields, a career middleweight, moved up to heavyweight in 2024 to give herself a new challenge. She is now reverting to her original weight class and attempting to reclaim simultaneous two-division champ status.

Shields' pursuit of repeating history pits her against the 42-year-old Scott, who just obtained the WBC and WBA female middleweight titles with a majority decision win over Olivia Curry in December 2025. Scott is only 5-1-1 as a professional after winning multiple medals in her decorated amateur career.

The Aug. 15 main event will mark Shields' first time fighting outside of Michigan since she headlined a historic all-female event against Savannah Marshall in London in 2022. She will still be the crowd favorite over the Australian Scott.