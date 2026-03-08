Boxing Tonight: Opetaia vs Glanton Start Time, Card, Odds, How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 4
Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) from Australia faces Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) from the US in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 4 as Dana White continues his boxing promotion journey. The bout is set to take place at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Despite being the fourth installment of Zuffa Boxing, this is the first time the promotion's highly discussed silverware will be on the line. The Australian and the American will compete for both the Zuffa title, as well as Opetaia's Ring Magazine title.
Going into the bout, Opetaia is the reigning IBF World Cruiserweight champion. However, the sanctioning body has confirmed that they will strip the 30-year-old of the title due to his involvement in the bout.
This will end a two-year title reign for the former Matchroom Boxing star, who started his second spell as world champion in May 2024. Opetaia made four knockout defenses of the IBF title in this reign, including three in 2025 alone.
Opetaia has been able to hold onto his Ring Magazine title, which he claimed in his very first world championship outing in July 2022. In the first of two wins over rival Mairis Briedis, a unanimous decision victory would be the fighter's crowning moment.
Now preparing to face Glanton, a win over the 34-year-old would be Opetaia's eighth defense of the belt.
For Glanton, this is his first world title opportunity, having made his debut in 2017. The most recent loss on 'Bulletproof's' record came against his notable opponent in 2025, when he was bested by Chris Billam-Smith.
Zuffa Boxing 4 date
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
Zuffa Boxing 4 time
Time: Main card 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT
How to watch Zuffa Boxing 4
Live stream: Paramount+ (US and Canada) / YouTube (UK)
Zuffa Boxing 4 location
Location: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
Zuffa Boxing 4 belts
Belts: Zuffa Cruiserweight title, Ring Magazine cruiserweight title
Zuffa Boxing 4 betting odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Opetaia -1400 / Glanton +800
Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Opetaia -165 / Glanton +1200
Winner via points: Opetaia +160 / Glanton +2200
Rounds 10.5: Over -110 / Under -125
Zuffa Boxing 4 fight card
Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton - Ring and Zuffa Cruiserweight titles
Ricardo Salas vs Jesus Saracho - Welterweight
Adan Palma vs Pablo Rubio Jr. - Featherweight
Vlad Panin vs Shinard Bunch - Welterweight
Joshua Juarez vs Jardae Anderson - Heavyweight
Jaycob Ramos vs Ethan Perez - Featherweight
Brady Ochoa vs Adrian Serrano - Lightweight
Emiliano Alvarado vs Erick Rosado - Featherweight
