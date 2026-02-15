Boxing Tonight: Zuffa Boxing 03 Preview, Time, Fight Card, Odds & Live Stream

Dana White's Zuffa Boxing will have its third show on Sunday night as heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) takes on Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs).

Ajagba is currently the eighth-ranked heavyweight in the world according to Ring Magazine, but there is no Zuffa title on the line for the heavyweights in the 10-round main event. The first Zuffa title will be contested on March 8, when Jai Opetaia takes on Brandon Glanton for the cruiserweight belt.

The Nigerian heavyweight Ajagba will be looking to return to the win column on Sunday, as he was held to a majority decision in his last bout. Taking on Martin Bakole, their 2025 bout ended in a stalemate after 10 rounds in Saudi Arabia.

The draw for Ajagba halted a winning streak that stretched back to 2021. Following a points loss to Frank Sanchez, in a bout he was knocked down in, 'The Silent Roller' notched up five wins on the bounce.

The most recent win for Ajagba, 31, came against notable heavyweight Guido Vianello, from Italy. When the heavyweight contenders met in April 2024, Ajagba earned a split-decision win over his tough opponent.

Now, Ajagba is looking for his first win in just under two years when he takes on Las Vegas local and former world champion Charles Martin.

With a 90% knockout rate, 'Prince Charles' became a world champion in 2016, with a win over Vyacheslav Glazkov. However, just a matter of months later, Anthony Joshua would stop Martin in the second round of their bout in what would be 'AJ's' first world title victory.

Although Martin has not been able to compete for a world title since losing his crown, he has taken on the likes of the former Deontay Wilder opponent, Luis Ortiz, and Jared Anderson, losing out to both men.

Charles Martin | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The co-main event in Las Vegas will see Austrian light-heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs) take on Egyptian Ahmed Elbiali (24-1, 19 KOs) in what is expected to be a fiery affair.

Opening the three-fight main card will be lightweights Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) and Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs).

Zuffa Boxing 3 date

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 3 start time

Time: Main card at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT

How to watch Zuffa Boxing 3

Stream: US & Canada - Paramount+ / UK & Ireland - YouTube

Zuffa Boxing 3 location

Location: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Zuffa Boxing 3 betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Ajagba vs Martin moneyline: Ajagba -1100 / Martin +650

Ajagba vs Martin via KO/TKO/DQ: Ajagba -150 / Martin +950

Ajagba vs Martin via decision: Ajagba +165 / Martin +2000

Read our Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin prediction here.

Dzambekov vs Elbiali moneyline: Dzambekov -1400 / Elbiali +700

Dzambekov vs Elbiali via KO/TKO/DQ: Dzambekov -105 / Elbiali +1200

Dzambekov vs Elbiali via decision: Dzambekov +105 / Elbiali +1600

Mejia vs Benito moneyline: Mejia -800 / Benito +500

Mejia vs Benito via KO/TKO/DQ: Mejia +200 / Benito +1000

Mejia vs Benito via decision: Mejia -150 / Benito 1100

Ruiz vs Streeter moneyline: Ruiz -1400 / Streeter +700

Molina vs Clark moneyline: Molina -1200 / Clark +650

Woods vs Beuke moneyline: Woods -425 / Beuke +300

Kuchemenov vs Lagunas moneyline: Kuchemenov -3000 / Laguna +1000

Alvarado vs Gantt moneyline: Alvarado -2500 / Gantt +1000

Zuffa Boxing 3 fight card

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin - Heavyweight

Umar Dzambekov vs Ahmed Elbiali - Light Heavyweight

Abel Mejia vs Jaybrio Pe Benito - Lightweight

Leo Ruiz vs Casey Streeter - Middleweight

Antonio Woods vs Mark Beuke - Middleweight

Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark - Lightweight

Emiliano Alvardo vs Devin Gantt - Featherweight

Dariial Kuchmenov vs Jorge Lagunas - Lightweight

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Latest Boxing News

How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 03: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Ryan Garcia Pinpoints the Mario Barrios Advantage That Will Also Be His Downfall

Isaac Cruz Camp Responds to Gervonta Davis Challenge

Rumored Options To Replace Gervonta Davis As WBA Champion