Boxing Tonight: Zuffa Boxing 03 Preview, Time, Fight Card, Odds & Live Stream
Dana White's Zuffa Boxing will have its third show on Sunday night as heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) takes on Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs).
Ajagba is currently the eighth-ranked heavyweight in the world according to Ring Magazine, but there is no Zuffa title on the line for the heavyweights in the 10-round main event. The first Zuffa title will be contested on March 8, when Jai Opetaia takes on Brandon Glanton for the cruiserweight belt.
The Nigerian heavyweight Ajagba will be looking to return to the win column on Sunday, as he was held to a majority decision in his last bout. Taking on Martin Bakole, their 2025 bout ended in a stalemate after 10 rounds in Saudi Arabia.
The draw for Ajagba halted a winning streak that stretched back to 2021. Following a points loss to Frank Sanchez, in a bout he was knocked down in, 'The Silent Roller' notched up five wins on the bounce.
The most recent win for Ajagba, 31, came against notable heavyweight Guido Vianello, from Italy. When the heavyweight contenders met in April 2024, Ajagba earned a split-decision win over his tough opponent.
Now, Ajagba is looking for his first win in just under two years when he takes on Las Vegas local and former world champion Charles Martin.
With a 90% knockout rate, 'Prince Charles' became a world champion in 2016, with a win over Vyacheslav Glazkov. However, just a matter of months later, Anthony Joshua would stop Martin in the second round of their bout in what would be 'AJ's' first world title victory.
Although Martin has not been able to compete for a world title since losing his crown, he has taken on the likes of the former Deontay Wilder opponent, Luis Ortiz, and Jared Anderson, losing out to both men.
The co-main event in Las Vegas will see Austrian light-heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs) take on Egyptian Ahmed Elbiali (24-1, 19 KOs) in what is expected to be a fiery affair.
Opening the three-fight main card will be lightweights Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) and Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs).
Zuffa Boxing 3 date
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Zuffa Boxing 3 start time
Time: Main card at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT
How to watch Zuffa Boxing 3
Stream: US & Canada - Paramount+ / UK & Ireland - YouTube
Zuffa Boxing 3 location
Location: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada
Zuffa Boxing 3 betting odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Ajagba vs Martin moneyline: Ajagba -1100 / Martin +650
Ajagba vs Martin via KO/TKO/DQ: Ajagba -150 / Martin +950
Ajagba vs Martin via decision: Ajagba +165 / Martin +2000
Read our Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin prediction here.
Dzambekov vs Elbiali moneyline: Dzambekov -1400 / Elbiali +700
Dzambekov vs Elbiali via KO/TKO/DQ: Dzambekov -105 / Elbiali +1200
Dzambekov vs Elbiali via decision: Dzambekov +105 / Elbiali +1600
Mejia vs Benito moneyline: Mejia -800 / Benito +500
Mejia vs Benito via KO/TKO/DQ: Mejia +200 / Benito +1000
Mejia vs Benito via decision: Mejia -150 / Benito 1100
Ruiz vs Streeter moneyline: Ruiz -1400 / Streeter +700
Molina vs Clark moneyline: Molina -1200 / Clark +650
Woods vs Beuke moneyline: Woods -425 / Beuke +300
Kuchemenov vs Lagunas moneyline: Kuchemenov -3000 / Laguna +1000
Alvarado vs Gantt moneyline: Alvarado -2500 / Gantt +1000
Zuffa Boxing 3 fight card
- Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin - Heavyweight
- Umar Dzambekov vs Ahmed Elbiali - Light Heavyweight
- Abel Mejia vs Jaybrio Pe Benito - Lightweight
- Leo Ruiz vs Casey Streeter - Middleweight
- Antonio Woods vs Mark Beuke - Middleweight
- Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark - Lightweight
- Emiliano Alvardo vs Devin Gantt - Featherweight
- Dariial Kuchmenov vs Jorge Lagunas - Lightweight
