Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin Odds and Prediction for Zuffa Boxing 03

The third Zuffa Boxing main event features a pair of heavyweights, with rising contender Efe Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) making his promotional debut against former IBF champion Charles Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs).

Ajagba, 31, joined forces with Dana White eight months after fighting Martin Bakole to a draw in May 2025. As a fighter many have viewed as a future champion for years, his lack of success against high-level opponents has been disappointing, but he has a chance to secure the biggest win of his career and kickstart his new chapter with Zuffa Boxing on a high note.

Martin, 39, has seen almost everything the heavyweight division has to offer throughout his 14-year professional career. 'Prince Charles' has not fought since November 2024, when he rebounded from a decision loss to Jared Anderson with a first-round knockout of Matthew McKinney.

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin moneyline odds

Charles Martin: +510

Efe Ajagba: -1000

Over 7.5 Rounds: -126

Under 7.5 Rounds: -106

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin method of victory

Charles Martin by decision: +1300

Charles Martin by KO/TKO: +800

Efe Ajagba by decision: +180

Efe Ajagba by KO/TKO: -145

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin prediction

Ajagba is being set up to look like a star in his Zuffa Boxing debut against an over-the-hill former champion who has not fought in 15 months. He is always in play for a big highlight, especially against this version of Martin, but he is equally as likely to find himself in a tougher fight than expected.

Once known as a terrifying knockout artist, Ajagba has just one stoppage victory in his last five fights. His loss to Frank Sanchez in 2021 has muffled his aggressive approach, with the Nigerian now prone to fighting tentatively at times whenever he senses a power threat.

While Martin is not the same boxer he was when he won the title in 2016, he still has power. The 39-year-old has four knockdowns in his last six fights.

Ajagba is one of the fastest heavyweights with an unorthodox yet potent jab when he is in his flow state. That tends to get him out to a big lead early, but he turns into a different, more tentative fighter late, whether due to fatigue or the increased power threat he senses.

Unless the layoff severely impacted Martin, expect this fight to play out similarly to Ajagba's last two fights. The Nigerian's speed will get him off to a big lead, but Martin still has enough power to prevent him from fully pressing on the gas and pursuing the finish.

Martin, who has been knocked down three times in his last four fights, can be somewhat of a glass cannon, but he has displayed an ability to fight through adversity and survive to the final bell.

Prediction: Efe Ajagba by decision

