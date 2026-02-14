How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 03: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Following two events in January, Zuffa Boxing kicks off February with heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin in the Meta Apex.

Ajagba has been one of Zuffa Boxing's biggest early signings as a top-10 heavyweight in the Ring Magazine rankings. The 31-year-old Nigerian will look to prove that he is one of the best fighters on the growing roster and establish himself as a bona fide title contender.

Ajagba is coming off a majority draw with Martin Bakole in a performance that had many questioning his championship potential. He got off to an early lead over the sluggish Congolese, only to find himself in survival mode late in the fight.

Martin also makes his Zuffa Boxing debut, which will end a 15-month layoff. The 39-year-old has not fought since knocking out Matthew McKinney in November 2024, rebounding from a prior loss to Jared Anderson.

Martin joins the upstart promotion with a meager 2-2 record in his last four fights. However, with all four of his losses coming to elite fighters, Martin is still a sturdy test for the unproven Ajagba.

Ajagba will be the only ranked fighter by any major governing body competing on the card. However, he is far from the only prospect fans are eager to see competing at the Meta Apex on Sunday.

The rest of the card includes six undefeated fighters, including two facing each other. Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs) and Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) put their records on the line against each other in the first fight of the main card.

Efe Ajagba | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin tale of the tape

Efe Ajagba Charles Martin Age 31 39 Height 6'5" 6'5" Reach 80 in 85 in Record 20-1-1 30-4-1 KOs 14 27

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin location

Location: Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin date

Date: Sunday, February 15

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

Main event ring walk approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin

Stream: Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 03: Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin card

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin, heavyweight

Umar Dzambekov vs. Ahmed El Biali, light heavyweight

Abel Mejia vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito, lightweight

Leo Ruiz vs. Casey Streeter, middleweight

Antonio Woods vs. Mark Bueke, middleweight

Oswaldo Molina vs. Joshua Clark, lightweight

Emiliano Alvarado vs. Devin Gantt, super bantamweight

Dariial Kuchmenov vs. Jorge Lagunas, lightweight

