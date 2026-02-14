Boxing

How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 03: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin headline Zuffa Boxing's third event on Feb. 15
Efe Ajagba
Following two events in January, Zuffa Boxing kicks off February with heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin in the Meta Apex.

Ajagba has been one of Zuffa Boxing's biggest early signings as a top-10 heavyweight in the Ring Magazine rankings. The 31-year-old Nigerian will look to prove that he is one of the best fighters on the growing roster and establish himself as a bona fide title contender.

Ajagba is coming off a majority draw with Martin Bakole in a performance that had many questioning his championship potential. He got off to an early lead over the sluggish Congolese, only to find himself in survival mode late in the fight.

Martin also makes his Zuffa Boxing debut, which will end a 15-month layoff. The 39-year-old has not fought since knocking out Matthew McKinney in November 2024, rebounding from a prior loss to Jared Anderson.

Martin joins the upstart promotion with a meager 2-2 record in his last four fights. However, with all four of his losses coming to elite fighters, Martin is still a sturdy test for the unproven Ajagba.

Ajagba will be the only ranked fighter by any major governing body competing on the card. However, he is far from the only prospect fans are eager to see competing at the Meta Apex on Sunday.

The rest of the card includes six undefeated fighters, including two facing each other. Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs) and Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) put their records on the line against each other in the first fight of the main card.

Efe Ajagba
Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin tale of the tape

Efe Ajagba

Charles Martin

Age

31

39

Height

6'5"

6'5"

Reach

80 in

85 in

Record

20-1-1

30-4-1

KOs

14

27

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin location

Location: Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin date

Date: Sunday, February 15

Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

Main event ring walk approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to watch Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin

Stream: Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 03: Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin card

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin, heavyweight
  • Umar Dzambekov vs. Ahmed El Biali, light heavyweight
  • Abel Mejia vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito, lightweight
  • Leo Ruiz vs. Casey Streeter, middleweight
  • Antonio Woods vs. Mark Bueke, middleweight
  • Oswaldo Molina vs. Joshua Clark, lightweight
  • Emiliano Alvarado vs. Devin Gantt, super bantamweight
  • Dariial Kuchmenov vs. Jorge Lagunas, lightweight

