Isaac Cruz Camp Responds to Gervonta Davis Challenge

Gervonta "Tank" Davis currently finds himself at a crossroads in his boxing career as he attempts to mount a 2026 comeback following a turbulent year of legal and professional setbacks.

Although his last win was a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in June 2024, Davis is eyeing his next opponent.

Back in December, Davis took to social media to call out Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

“I’m taking him [Cruz] next, soon as my knee gets better,” Davis said at the time. In December 2021, Davis defeated Cruz in a unanimous-decision.

Sean Gibbons, Cruz’s advisor, has now told Lance Purmire of BoxingScene that Davis is definitely at the top of “Cruz’s hit-list.” He described their previous match as ‘unfinished business’ after their epic encounter over four years ago.

Davis is on Cruz's "hit list"

“He called me and has put together a little hit-list of three guys. At the top of the list is Gervonta Davis,” Gibbons said. “It marks unfinished business for ‘Pitbull', and Gervonta has lots of unfinished business.

“I think we can come together in this timeframe. Gervonta beat him already; is backed in a corner; doesn’t want to fight Shakur or Roach. He needs a guy who’ll bring him money. ‘Pitbull’ earned the right for that signature fight.

“The big, big one that captivates audiences, and with Gervonta or Ryan [Garcia], he would capture that. The guy’s itching to do something in a big way.”

Claiming he hurt his hand during the bout, Davis explained that was the reason he didn’t knock out Cruz.

"I hurt my hand, so I couldn't get him out of there," said Davis, a southpaw who barely threw a left hand over the final two rounds. "I was throwing down and I hit him on top of the head. I messed it up."

Will Davis' legal issues derail his career?

Before he can take on Cruz in a rematch, Davis has to settle his out-of-the-ring issues.



In January 2026, Davis was arrested by a fugitive task force in Miami's Design District following a two-week search. The arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by the Miami Gardens Police Department involving an incident at a gentleman’s club on October 27, 2025

Then, in early February, an arrest warrant was issued in Baltimore for his arrest. However, on February 10, the Baltimore judge recalled the arrest warrant after Davis's legal team addressed the court’s concerns. Currently, Davis is under GPS monitoring and is ordered to appear in all required court hearings.

Because of his legal woes, the WBA stripped Davis of his title, marking the first time in his career since 2017 that he is without a championship.

