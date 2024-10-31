Fury and Usyk Both Agree On One Thing In Boxing Right Now
We are roughly two months from the rematch for the (nearly) undisputed heavyweight title between Oleksander Usyk vs. Tyson Fury.
Their first fight was a close affair, with Usyk earning a split verdict. The official scores were 115-112 to Usyk, 114-113 to Fury, and 114-113 to Usyk. Fury obviously disagreed with the verdict, and the two have found little to agree on ever since.
Their rematch on December 21st will be the mid-season mark of the Riyadh Season.
At the start of the Riyadh Season, Beterbiev won by a majority decision 114-114, 115-113, 116-112 over Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight title in a high-level chess match between the two skilled fighters.
However, the verdict proved controversial, with many fans who had it for Dmitry Bivol winning the fight.
However, according to recent media statements by Fury and Usyk, they both scored the unification fight for Beterbiev. Tyson Fury had it 115-113 for Bieterbiev, as did Usyk.
According to an interview he gave to ESPN, Tyson Fury scored 115-113 on fight night, “same as Glenn Feldman.”
According to BoxNation, Fury later had this to say about the fight:
“[My brother] Shane had it a draw. Bob Howard had it a draw. Another cousin of mine had Bivol winning it by four rounds. It’s pretty much similar to my fight with Usyk.
“Here’s the thing: I see this fight with Bivol and Beterbiev and all these robbery claims online, yet my fight with Usyk was closer on the cards, and I don’t see any robbery claims. Why is that?”
The answer is that many people’s recollection of the fight will be round 9, when Fury was almost stopped. Those dramatic moments have, in the minds of many fans, discounted what Fury had accomplished before that when Fury arguably had Usyk in trouble as well. Fury also had success down the stretch after a disastrous round nine.
Usually, the same fighter wins in rematches, but Fury has proven an exception to this rule and many others in his career.