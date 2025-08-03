Oleksandr Usyk's Former Promoter Makes Shocking Career Claim
Oleksandr Usyk has done his bit to be considered one of the greatest of the modern era. He is currently the undisputed heavyweight champion and has achieved that feat twice in his career. Usyk is also a former undisputed cruiserweight champion.
The 2012 Olympic gold medalist holds wins against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois twice. Usyk viciously stopped Dubois in the fifth round of his last fight on July 19.
WBO has announced Joseph Parker as the next mandatory challenger for Usyk. However, Parker's team has confirmed that Usyk's camp hasn't engaged in any negotiations. Usyk's former promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, has now dropped a shocking career update.
Oleksandr Usyk might have already have fought his last boxing match
Usyk is now 38 and has achieved it all in boxing. And his ex-promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, has now claimed that the Dubois fight was perhaps the last time fans would see Usyk inside the squared circle.
Speaking to World Boxing News, he said, "I don’t see him fighting anymore, at least in boxing. He has proved it all, there’s nothing more to gain."
Fury has shown interest in fighting Usyk for a third time after losing twice to the Ukrainian in 2024. Krassyuk took a sly dig at 'The Gypsy King', saying, "For sure, there’re going to be some dossers around pushing him to the ring again."
Turki Alalshikh has shown interest in making the trilogy with Fury happen, and there have also been talks of Usyk potentially fighting Jake Paul in MMA.
Parker is also waiting in the wings. While options are aplenty, the ball is in Usyk's court.
Joseph Parker's team lifts lid on Oleksandr Usyk fight negotiation
Some fans and experts have touted Parker as the challenger who can give Usyk a tough night's work. However, as per his New Zealand based promoter David Higgins, there hasn't been any negotiation. Higgins told Sky Sports:
"Last time I spoke to Frank Warren, there had been no engagement. That is what I was told, a couple of days ago."- David Higgins
He added, "It's boxing, anything can happen. You don't rule anything in or out really, but I think Usyk would have engaged by now in a discussion or a negotiation if he wanted to retain and defend his undisputed heavyweight world titles."
Parker defeated Martin Bakole via knockout in his last outing back in February. Usyk was ringside with Joshua to watch the event and the Ukrainian's reaction went viral on social media.
