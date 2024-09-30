Has KO Artist Artur Beterbiev Ever Been Dropped In A Boxing Match?
Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) is a Russian fighter who has maintained an undefeated record, keeping a perfect knockout streak throughout his professional career. He is set for a historic showdown next week against fellow light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) to kick off the Riyadh Season. It will be the toughest test for his 19 fight knockout streak.
The bout Beterbiev and Bivol will presumably crown boxing’s first undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, as both men currently hold multiple titles in the division. Also one man will presumably suffer his first loss (unless there is a draw).
Beterbiev holds the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, while Bivol holds the WBA (Super) title. The fight was delayed due to an injury suffered by Beterbiev but, will now served as the first event of the Riyadh season.
While Beterbiev is celebrated for his power, he has had a taste of his own medicine on one occasion.
On October 6, 2018, during his fight against Callum Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs), Beterbiev was knocked down in the second round by a perfectly timed left hook. Although his knees didn’t buckle and he quickly returned to his feet. Beterbiev stormed back in the fourth round, dropping Johnson with a powerful right hand, leading the referee to wave off the contest.
Beterbiev also experienced a knockdown on December 19, 2014, in his bout against Jeff Page Jr. (18-5, 12 KOs). In the first round, Beterbiev was sent to the canvas in what appeared to be an awkward exchange. The referee ruled it a slip at the time, but Beterbiev quickly rebounded, knocking out Page Jr. in the next round to secure the victory. Some fans consider this a knockdown.
Dmitry Bivol, on the other hand, is not known for his knockout power but remains one of the most skilled and defensive wizards of contemporary boxing. Bivol's last fight, held in Saudi Arabia, saw him stop Malik Zinad (20-2, 15 KOs) via a sixth-round knockout, it was his first win inside the distance since 2018. Although Bivol typically outpoints his opponents, his ability to finish the fight should not be entirely underestimated.