Brian Norman Jr Backs Terence Crawford To Beat Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford is expected to fight Canelo Alvarez later this year and boxing fans are divided when picking the potential winner. Some believe Crawford's skills will shine while others think Alvarez is more powerful.
Crawford last fought at 154 lbs and the Canelo Alvarez fight will likely happen at 168 lbs, meaning 'Bud' needs to move up two weight divisions.
WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr helped Crawford prepare for his fight against Shawn Porter and he recalled sparring Crawford with four minute rounds taking place. He was impressed with Crawford's physical conditioning and strenght, and gave his insight into the potential Canelo fight.
The 29-0-0 Norman Jr told The Ring:
I will say I’m not used to the four-minute rounds. But I’m in shape, so I got used to it. It was very, very great work. I believe he was getting ready for Shawn Porter. He’s got a great mental game, great physical game. The boy strong – I can definitely say that.
Speaking about the Canelo Alvarez fight, Norman Jr saiid of Crawford:
I think he has a great chance with that fight. To me, how I think about it, it’s 90 percent mental. The fact that he simply not only wants to win this fight, but truly believes he can win this fight, I know he in the gym, training as hard as possible to be on point to win this fight. I feel like he has a chance.
A fight date for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is yet to be scheduled. Alvarez first has to handle business on May 3 against William Scull as the Mexican once again aims to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
