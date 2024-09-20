Cacace Promises A ‘Rapturous War’ Against Warrington
By Isaac Nyamungu
Anthony Cacace is the IBF world title holder. He defeated Cordina in his last clash to secure the belt. Cacace sent shock waves globally in his last contest with Joe Cordina when he became the world champion. He knocked out Cordina on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s unchallenged heavyweight record clash with Oleksandr Usyk.
Cacace holds both the IBF as well as IBO super featherweight gold strap. However, this is a peculiar fight for him. He has to handle the overwhelming favor from fans instead of just tackling the underdog persona. Though, both scenarios are rare and equally appealing to him. People are out to witness whether he will rise to the occasion and pull another unique outing on Josh Warrington.
However, the IBF have not allowed Cacace to defend the title against Warrington this Saturday. Therefore, IBF title will not be contested though; Warrington has met all the prerequisite requirements for IBF challenge for the world title at the super-featherweight.
Anthony Cacace is an Irish national. He is a professional boxer holding the IBF super-featherweight title since May 2024. The 35 year old Cacace displayed absolute brilliance during his fight with Cordina, which if he carries fourth to Saturday clash with Warrington then he may conquer.
The clash shall provide fans with a tactical display of prowess. It will be a back-and-forth affair. However, for Cacace, the stakes are on a higher level since he risks losing the IBF title if he drops the contest. Nonetheless, a score for Warrington would translate into a top spot in the rankings.
In case Warrington (31-3, 8KO) pulls the upset, the belt will not be claimed. For Cacace (22-1, 8 KO) win would translate that he waits until March 20th to challenge Nunez.
"It's going to be an absolute war from start to finish. Tune in! Top of the bill is AJ-Dubois. This card is exceptional,” wrote Cacace on his X account.
"I'm going to win, doesn't matter what way - knockout, points, whatever way it happens. I'm going to win!" he asserted.
Cacace has attained a world record at 35, thus, his route to victory is clear. Since he was last beaten by Joseph Ward in 2017, Cacace has maintained straight wins, entailing flooring Cordina in the last fight to achieve the IBF belt.