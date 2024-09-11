Caleb Plant Faces Must-Win Fight Against Trevor McCumby On Canelo Vs. Berlanga Undercard
By Moses Ochieng
Caleb Plant prepares to face Trevor McCumby on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. At 32 years old, Plant's recent inactivity and two losses in his last three fights have put him in a precarious position. He is in a position where he must secure the win to safeguard his career.
A loss to McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) would likely end his hopes of ever getting a rematch with Canelo. The former IBF super middleweight champion (22-2, 13 KOs) is striving to remain a marketable figure, but his decision to slow down after his major payday against Canelo has hindered his status as a top contender in the 168-lb division.
A victory would grant Plant a partial title, potentially paving the way for the rematch with Canelo that he’s been aiming for. However, a loss to McCumby would put Plant in a difficult position, making a comeback challenging.
Plant was taken aback when McCumby called him a "quitter," despite his commendable performance against Alvarez, where he lasted until the 11th round in their 2021 super-middleweight unification bout, and then going the distance against the undefeated David Benavidez in March 2023. Although Plant fought hard, his failure to secure a win could lend some weight to McCumby’s criticism.
“Caleb is wise enough to know that he’s going to have to respect him. Both of these men have got a lot to gain, and they’ve got a lot to lose,” Tim Bradley, a former professional boxer, said in media reports.
If both fighters lose on Saturday, Plant could be a strong candidate for a "loser's bracket" fight against Berlanga, though Edgar’s management is unlikely to agree to such a matchup. Berlanga’s team has carefully managed his 22-0 record, and they wouldn’t want to risk him facing someone like Plant.
Plant can’t afford to overlook McCumby, and with his lack of power and diminishing youth, victory is not guaranteed. Over the last three years, Plant’s only win came against a 38-year-old Anthony Dirrell in 2022, and he struggled in that fight. If Plant had difficulty with an aging Dirrell, McCumby—especially with Plant coming off an 18-month layoff—could prove to be a serious challenge.
“If Caleb loses this fight, I don’t know where he goes from here. If McCumby loses this fight, he’s going to have to rebuild again. Both of these guys are in their early 30s. It should be a fantastic fight, a more competitive fight than people have given it,” added Bradley.
It's advantageous for Plant that he's facing a less experienced opponent like McCumby because if the promoters had selected a stronger fighter, such as Christian Mbilli or Diego Pacheco, his odds of winning the WBA interim title would be significantly lower.