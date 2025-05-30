Caleb Plant Gives Honest Take On Terence Crawford’s Chances Against Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez's upcoming September 13 fight against Terence Crawford is dividing opinions. Some fans and experts are siding with Alvarez, with others picking Crawford to get the job done. The undisputed super middleweight title clash is one of the most awaited boxing fights in recent memory.
Alvarez's former opponent, Caleb Plant, has now give his take on Crawford's chances.
'Bud' is making a notable weight jump to 168 lbs to fight against Canelo. The consensus is that it could be too big a step up for Crawford. Plant, who lost to Canelo via 11th round TKO in 2021, concedes that there are weight classes for a reason, but also explains that Crawford is a special boxer.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his fight against Jose Armando Resendiz this weekend, Caleb Plant said:
I give him a shot. I don’t know who wins and honestly there’s weight classes for a reason right, but at the same time Terence is a special person with special abilities, special mental fortitude, special strength.
You can’t put too much past Terence Crawford, especially once he’s got his mind made up and he really wants it. Let's see, I think both have things that fall in their favour, but that’s what makes this so interesting.
He added:
I feel like this Crawford-Canelo matchup will be a lot more fan friendly. Bud's not gonna be running around the ring for 12 rounds, I can assure you. That's not in his blood and obviously, not in Canelo's either. So, I think it's gonna be a fan friendly fight.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have a total 108 professional fights between them, including 70 knockouts, and both are four-division world champions. Crawford has held the undisputed titles in 140 lbs and 147 lbs. Canelo, meanwhile, is a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
Crawford mostly relies on his instincts and skill to make his opponents pay. Alvarez, meanwhile, is well-rounded, boasting power, great body shots, and tremendous head movement. Overall, it promises to be a fight not to be missed.
