Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Stirs Controversy With Canelo Alvarez And Manny Pacquiao PED Comments
Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Terence Crawford on September 13. Many consider the fight to be one of the greatest of the modern era.
However, Alvarez's camp has recently come under the spotlight afterJaime Munguia, Canelo's former foe, and a fighter who trains with the same coach, Eddy Reynoso, has tested positive for a banned substance.
Canelo went through a similar controversy back in 2018, and other fighters who has previously trained under Reynoso, like Ryan Garcia, have also been through the same. Many are now skeptical of Reynoso and his camp due to the repeated incidents that defy the law of probability.
Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff Mayweather, has now pointed his finger directly at Reynoso's most famous pupil, Canelo Alvarez. He believes the substantial financial benefit of fighting the Mexican makes opponents avoid asking Canelo for drug testing.
Speaking to FightHype, Jeff Mayweather said:
I think one way to stop it is that the commissions need to do their job. But, the one thing about boxing is this- boxing is a business. And the person that makes the money, can do whatever they want to do. Because the other person has got to fight them, that is going to get their biggest payday.
Aside from saying that nobody challenges Canelo on drug testing because of the potential paydays, he also added that Floyd Mayweather made Manny Pacquiao get tested ahead of their fight because he was bigger than the Filipino.
Right now, Canelo is the man in boxing. He is the man in boxing. Whoever fights him, is not going to make him test. Because, they're going to make the biggest payday of their life. But, if they say, you on something, and I want you to get tested, you're not going to get no fight. So, that's the same thing that happened many years ago when my nephew, Floyd, fought Manny Pacquiao. He was the only one that could say, 'Manny Pacquiao, you gotta get tested before you fight me.' And that was because he was bigger than Manny Pacquiao was.
