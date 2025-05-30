Teofimo Lopez Links Up With Floyd Mayweather, Works Out At His Boxing Gym
Teofimo Lopez has been making headlines for his activity on social media this week.
And on Tuesday, Lopez shared a post on Instagram of him linking up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Lopez posted a series of photos, including a throwback photo of him alongside Mayweather as a kid. He compared himself and 'Money' Mayweather to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. 'The Takeover' wrote:
TBE x TAKEOVER 🤑👍
imagine that. #Boxing
Lopez also posted a video of him replicating Floyd Mayweather's jump rope routine, which was shot at The Mayweather Experience Boxing Club in Las Vegas..
Teofimo Lopez is now 22-1-0 with 13 career knockout wins. Lopez fought Arnold Barboza Jr in Times Square earlier in May, defeating the previously undefeated Barboza through a dominant unanimous decision.
When on song, Lopez is one of the most entertaining fighters around. He is yet to announce anything concrete regarding his next outing, but has been eyeing a big fight next and has teased a potential showdown against unified welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis on multiple occasions.
Jaron Ennis has been on his radar for a while now. Ennis is coming off a stoppage win against Eimantas Stanionis in his last outing. Eddie Hearn, however, has hinted that 'Boots' might move up to 154 lbs. However, if he stays at welterweight, Lopez will be the fight to make. Hearn said:
The reason that he wanted to stay there originally is to unify, and now he's done it. It's a tough decision. We like the Teo [Lopez] fight. But I think if he stays at 147, he'll fight Teofimo Lopez, and if he doesn't, obviously you'll see him move to 154. With Brian Norman fighting coming up in July out here [in Japan], and Barrios fighting Pacquiao, the unifications aren't really there.
