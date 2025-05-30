Jermall Charlo Urges Terence Crawford To Avoid Brother's Mistake In Canelo Alvarez Fight
Canelo Alvarez will fight Terence Crawford on September 13, with 'Bud' needing to move up two weight classes to challenge for the undisputed super middleweight title in what has been billed as one of the biggest fights of the modern era. Alvarez, meanwhile, has been at 168 lbs for a while now and is undefeated in the division.
Jermall Charlo has now shared a piece of advice with Crawford about beating Canelo. Jermall's brother, Jermell, fought Canelo in 2023 and suffered a unanimous decision loss. Jermall thinks his brother made the mistake of trying to get bigger and match Alvarez's size, resulting him in losing his speed. He thinks Crawford should avoid that.
Speaking ahead of his fight against Thomas LaManna this weekend, Charlo said:
I like Crawford. My brother fought Canelo, not me. I like Crawford in this fight and he gets to stay big. My brother even told me that was the mistake that he made. He thought going up in weight, I gotta get massive, I got to get big to beat Canelo. It made him slower, it made his reflexes slower. He'll tell you yourself. It didn't seem like the Jermell Charlo that we got to fight Tony Harrison.
Charlo added:
Crawford, I think the same thing as Jermell, he is trying to get big, trying to absorb Canelo's punches. He's an artist. Technically, that's not the Crawford we're going to see. And Crawford's going up there to fight Canelo at 68, when he's not a 68-pounder, Where's the motivation? You all got to think about that. The money, the money is good. But I don't expect Terence Crawford to be the Terence Crawford that was knocking out Gamboa.
