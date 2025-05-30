Canelo Alvarez Shares Emotional Moment With Son: "I Will Always Support You"
Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. He boasts a record of 63-2-2 and has won world titles in four different weight classes, becoming undisputed twice in the super middleweight division.
With his success, Alvarez has earned blockbuster paydays which have helped him build up an estimated net worth of $250 million. And he is reportedly set to make $100 million more in his next fight against Terence Crawford in September. With his earnings, he's created generational wealth for his family.
In a recent video, Alvarez could be seen giving his son heartfelt advice about his future, explaining to his son that he'll have his support regardless of young Adiel's career choice. Canelo said:
If you want to be a boxer, a wrestler, a golfer, an F1 driver, footballer, whatever you want to be, as long as it makes you happy, I will always support you. I'll be always be there for you whatever you want to be. All I want for you is to be happy with whatever you do. If it makes you happy, go for it. It's not about what I want you to be, because it's your life. I'll be here to support you.
Canelo Alvarez currently holds the undisputed super middleweight title and will put it on the line against Terence Crawford later this year. It has been billed as one of the greatest fights of the modern era, as both fighters are atop the pound-for-pound ladder.
A location for the fight is yet to be announced, but Canelo has hinted it to take place in Las Vegas.
