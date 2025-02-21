Boxing

Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi Preview: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch

Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi meet in an all-British grudge match at light-heavyweight

Lewis Watson

Callum Smith meets Joshua Buatsi this weekend in an all-British light-heavyweight fight
Callum Smith meets Joshua Buatsi this weekend in an all-British light-heavyweight fight / Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Britons Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi open "The Last Crescendo" bill on Saturday night in a light-heavyweight contest for the WBO interim title.

Smith, 34, and Buatsi, 31, are at different stages of their career, but a win over each other could easily be argued as the best on their resume to date.

This all-British grudge match is a true 50/50 fight and is being labelled as one of the best on the undercard this Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Keys to Victory

This fight boils down to two things: just how good Joshua Buatsi is and how much does Callum Smith have left in the tank.

Smith is on the rebuild after a devastating KO via the hands of Artur Beterbiev, but this fight offers him a chance to climb the light-heavyweight ladder again in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion.

Much has been promised of Buatsi for years now but his record still misses that big stand-out name.

Smith would be that name for the 19-0 south London fighter, spring-boarding him into opportunities to build on his bronze medal from the 2016 Olympic Games.

Buatsi hasn't recorded a stoppage victory since 2021 so Smith will fancy his chances if he is able to exchange in a slug-fest with Buatsi; Buatsi would be wise to keep this fight as long as possible, boxing to instruction and using his slick footwork.

Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi fight date

Date: February 22, 2025

Date: February 22, 2025

Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi start time

Time: 11:45am EST (8 am PST)

Time: 11:45am EST (8 am PST)

How to watch Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi

TV/ Stream: DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office

TV/ Stream: DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office

Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi location

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Fight Card

Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main eventArtur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title

Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title

