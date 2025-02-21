Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi Preview: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch
Britons Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi open "The Last Crescendo" bill on Saturday night in a light-heavyweight contest for the WBO interim title.
Smith, 34, and Buatsi, 31, are at different stages of their career, but a win over each other could easily be argued as the best on their resume to date.
This all-British grudge match is a true 50/50 fight and is being labelled as one of the best on the undercard this Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
MORE: Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi Prediction And Odds
Keys to Victory
This fight boils down to two things: just how good Joshua Buatsi is and how much does Callum Smith have left in the tank.
Smith is on the rebuild after a devastating KO via the hands of Artur Beterbiev, but this fight offers him a chance to climb the light-heavyweight ladder again in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion.
Much has been promised of Buatsi for years now but his record still misses that big stand-out name.
Smith would be that name for the 19-0 south London fighter, spring-boarding him into opportunities to build on his bronze medal from the 2016 Olympic Games.
Buatsi hasn't recorded a stoppage victory since 2021 so Smith will fancy his chances if he is able to exchange in a slug-fest with Buatsi; Buatsi would be wise to keep this fight as long as possible, boxing to instruction and using his slick footwork.
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi fight date
Date: February 22, 2025
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi will take place on February 22, 2025.
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi start time
Time: 11:45am EST (8 am PST)
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi will start at 11:45am EST (8 am PST)
How to watch Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi
TV/ Stream: DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi will stream on DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi location
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi will take place at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
The Latest Boxing News
Daniel Dubois Reveals The 3 Reasons Why He Will Beat Joseph Parker
Terence Crawford Talks Retirement Timeline Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight
Dmitry Bivol Details Doubt About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight