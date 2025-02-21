Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith Fight Prediction And Odds
Joshua Buatsi puts his WBO light-heavyweight interim title on the line this Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, against fellow Briton Callum Smith.
This fight will open the show on the bill labelled "The Last Crescendo" and it offers the opportunity for bragging rights in the United Kingdom as to who is the number one at 175-pounds.
The winner will be eyeing a shot at the winner of the main event, Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, and a chance to become undisputed at the weight.
Let's check out the odds for the Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith contest courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Buatsi -205, Smith +165
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Buatsi +330, Smith +550
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith decision odds
Decision: Buatsi +110, Smith +320
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -320/Under +220)
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith prediction
This contest boils down to how much Callum Smith has left in the tank.
"Mundo" was stopped decisively by the vicious hands of Artur Beterbiev last January, but he is once again rebuilding at the age of 34 to have another stab at the gold in the light-heavyweight division. We're still waiting on that break-out performance from Joshua Buatsi, but Saturday night could be his time.
He has added the retired, unbeaten American Andre Ward to his team and the knowledge that the 40-year-old will be able to impart on Buatsi at this stage in his career is priceless.
He is a smart operator who has slowly made his way though the domestic scene and a wide points victory against a tired Smith is the pick.
Winner: Joshua Buatsi
How To Watch Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
