Daniel Dubois Reveals The 3 Reasons Why He Will Beat Joseph Parker
Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21KO) is confident ahead of his IBF world heavyweight championship title defense against Joseph Parker (35-3, 23KO) on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The 27-year-old has won his last three fights on the spin defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua to cement his name as one of the best heavyweights on the planet.
In what will be Dubois' second official title defence, the Briton has told DAZN that he believes he will be "too strong, too fast and too much" for Joseph Parker on Saturday night, as the New Zealander attempts to become a two-time world champion.
"Too strong"
Since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023, Daniel Dubois has gone unbeaten stopping all three of his opponents.
His heavy-hitting, bludgeoning punches have forced some of the most recognized names into submission, and Dubois clearly believes he holds the biggest power in the heavyweight division.
Dubois has won 21 of his 22 fights by knockout and will be relying on his strength to negate the challenge of Joseph Parker.
"Too fast"
Speed may not be something that you necessarily associate with Dubois, but his ability to counter-punch Anthony Joshua with a vicious right hand was a big reason why he was able to drop "AJ" four times.
Dubois' coach Don Charles is a big reason for his improvements in speed of punch and timing over the past couple of years, linking up with the legendary trainer in the summer of 2023.
"Too much"
Dubois will be looking to overwhelm Parker with a barrage of assaults, ultimately proving too much for the New Zealander.
Parker has only ever been stopped by Joe Joyce and has since gone 5-0 since losing to the "Juggernaut" in 2022.
One of the biggest improvements we have seen in Dubois over the past few fights is his ability to smell blood in a contest and make sure he attacks at the right moments.
