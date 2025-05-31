Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Admits He's 'Sure' About Boxing Retirement

The iconic Saul "Canelo" Alvarez got very clear about when he's going to retire from boxing.

Grant Young

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During an April interview with TMZ (which was transcribed in an April 8 article from Ring Magazine), legendary boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez got honest about when he thinks he'll retire from the sport.

“In the sport of boxing, I already accomplished everything. I fought everybody. I fought the best. I won a lot of titles in different weight classes. I have been the pound-for-pound king, fighter of the year – everything. If we are talking about money, it's never enough. But it's not just about money. It's about enjoying everything. I am still enjoying boxing. That's why I am here," Canelo said.

"But if we are talking about money, it's never enough. But I'm not thinking about making [a specific] amount of money, and then I retire – no. I'm going to do my thing, and then 37, 38, is the moment to go [and retire]," he added.

Given that Canelo turns 35 on July 18, 2025, this sentiment made fans realize that Canelo might only have a few more fights before he hangs up the gloves and calls it a career.

And Canelo got even more clear about his retirement timeline during a recent speaking engagement at the No Golf, No Life press conference.

"[Turki Alalshikh] is the one I'm definitely going to retire with. My body is fine, I can keep fighting for several more years," Canelo said, per an X post from Ring Magazine. "37 is the age I want to retire, not for boxing to retire me... I don't need to do it for the money or legacy... I said I was going to retire at 37, and I'm sure I will."

Therefore, it sounds like there isn't any chance Canelo is going to consider a fight against Jake Paul once his four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh is fought out.

The Latest Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Retirement Timeline

Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message About Teammate's Positive PED Test

Jaime Munguia Drug Test Reveals Adverse Finding From Win vs Bruno Surace

Floyd Mayweather Reveals His 'Champion' Boxing Training Routine During Retirement

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.