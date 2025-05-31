Canelo Alvarez Admits He's 'Sure' About Boxing Retirement
During an April interview with TMZ (which was transcribed in an April 8 article from Ring Magazine), legendary boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez got honest about when he thinks he'll retire from the sport.
“In the sport of boxing, I already accomplished everything. I fought everybody. I fought the best. I won a lot of titles in different weight classes. I have been the pound-for-pound king, fighter of the year – everything. If we are talking about money, it's never enough. But it's not just about money. It's about enjoying everything. I am still enjoying boxing. That's why I am here," Canelo said.
"But if we are talking about money, it's never enough. But I'm not thinking about making [a specific] amount of money, and then I retire – no. I'm going to do my thing, and then 37, 38, is the moment to go [and retire]," he added.
Given that Canelo turns 35 on July 18, 2025, this sentiment made fans realize that Canelo might only have a few more fights before he hangs up the gloves and calls it a career.
And Canelo got even more clear about his retirement timeline during a recent speaking engagement at the No Golf, No Life press conference.
"[Turki Alalshikh] is the one I'm definitely going to retire with. My body is fine, I can keep fighting for several more years," Canelo said, per an X post from Ring Magazine. "37 is the age I want to retire, not for boxing to retire me... I don't need to do it for the money or legacy... I said I was going to retire at 37, and I'm sure I will."
Therefore, it sounds like there isn't any chance Canelo is going to consider a fight against Jake Paul once his four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh is fought out.
