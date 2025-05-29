Floyd Mayweather Reveals His 'Champion' Boxing Training Routine During Retirement
There are plenty of extremely skilled and talented boxers. However, there is only one man in the modern era who can claim that he fought 50 times as a professional and never lost, amassing 15 major world championships across five weight classes.
Of course, this man is the legendary Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Not only did Mayweather finish his career undefeated (earning hundreds of millions of dollars in the process), but his defensive excellence made him nearly untouchable in the ring, with his face rarely showing signs of damage after most of his title fights.
There's no doubt that Mayweather was blessed with extraordinary skill. However, it would be foolish to chalk his success up solely to that. Mayweather was a professional who invested time, money, and energy into various other components outside of the ring to ensure that he was at his best when the lights were brightest.
And during an interview with Muscle & Fitness from May 29, Mayweather revealed what his training focus looks like, despite now being retired.
“For me, the focus was always on performance and recovery,” Mayweather said. “I looked for ways to fuel my body naturally through hydration, amino acids, and nutrients that kept my energy high and my body resilient.”
He later added, “I still train like a champion—every day. Mornings usually start with cardio: running, jump rope, sometimes a swim in the pool. Later in the day I’ll focus on strength and boxing. I don’t need to lift heavy, but I do a lot of high reps, core work, and drills that keep me sharp. Fitness and longevity go hand in hand and I train to stay ready not just physically but mentally, too. It’s part of who I am.
“Stay focused on your goals, be smart about your recovery, and pay attention to what you put in your body,” he concluded.
With this intense training regimen, it sounds like Mayweather could re-enter the ring whenever he wanted, despite now being 48 years old.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford's Purse Reveal For Canelo Alvarez Fight Leaves Ak & Barak Stunned
Floyd Mayweather's Most Hated Opponent Admission Raises Eyebrows
Floyd Mayweather Sends Scathing Message About Bankruptcy Claims