Jaime Munguia Drug Test Reveals Adverse Finding From Win vs Bruno Surace
Initial findings on Jaime Munguia's A-sample of his drug tests revealed an adverse finding from his May 3 win in the rematch vs Bruno Surace, per The Ring's Mike Coppinger.
Coppinger added that VADA informed Munguia and Surace of the finding for testosterone metabolites. Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael reported that the adverse finding was for synthetic testosterone. Munguia will have 10 days to request a B-sample, though, that has rarely had a different result.
If Munguia were to request the B sample and it also comes back positive, the result of the fight vs Surace would likely be overturned to a no-contest. Along with the result being overturned, Munguia would likely face a suspension ranging from six months to one year retroactive to May 3.
Mungia (45-2, 35 KOs) defeated Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in their rematch. In their first fight on Dec. 14, Surace scored one of the biggest upsets of the year, scoring a sixth-round knockout of Munguia in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.
“There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already," Surace told The Ring. “I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguia fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”
The rematch vs Surace was Munguia's first under trainer Eddy Reynoso, who also trains two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. This isn't the first time a fighter in his stable has had an adverse finding in their drug test or tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, as Alvarez and former two-division champion Oscar Valdez have also had one failed drug test in their career with Reynoso as their trainer.
