Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Retirement Timeline
Nobody can deny that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has nothing left to prove in the sport of boxing, which is conveyed by his 62-2-2 career record with 39 KOs, beating many of the sport's best fighters in his generation, having held multiple world championships in four different weight classes, and being the first and only boxer in history to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
There's also no doubt that Alvarez has made a staggering amount of money in his career, which is shown by his estimated net worth of about $275 million.
The net worth is going to increase drastically by the end of his recently signed four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, in which he is rumored to be earning around $100 million per fight. Therefore, given his financial and professional success, many fans are wondering what's left for Canelo to fight for, and how much longer he's going to fight.
Canelo offered a telling response to this question during a recent interview with TMZ, which was transcribed in an April 8 article from Ring Magazine.
“In the sport of boxing, I already accomplished everything,” Alvarez told TMZ. “I fought everybody. I fought the best. I won a lot of titles in different weight classes. I have been the pound-for-pound king, fighter of the year – everything. If we are talking about money, it's never enough. But it's not just about money. It's about enjoying everything. I am still enjoying boxing. That's why I am here," Canelo said.
"But if we are talking about money, it's never enough. But I'm not thinking about making [a specific] amount of money, and then I retire – no. I'm going to do my thing, and then 37, 38, is the moment to go [and retire].”
Canelo turns 35 on July 18, 2025. Therefore, the end of his four-fight deal with Turki might spell the end of his days in the ring.
