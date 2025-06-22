Canelo Alvarez And Terence Crawford Talk Mike Tyson’s Controversial Comeback Fight With Jake Paul
Canelo Alvarez will fight Terence Crawford on September 13 in Las Vegas, with the undisputed super middleweight title up for grabs. For the majority of the boxing community, the pair are considered two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport right now.
The duo recently sat down for an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, and among many topics, Mike Tyson's comeback against Jake Paul in November 2024 came up. 58-year-old Tyson decided to return to a professional setting after an absence of almost two decades. However, he was a mere shadow of his former devastating self.
Paul, 27 at the time of the contest, convincingly coasted through the bout and won via unanimous decision. And mny fans and experts have been critical of the contest, claiming it should have never happened.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford feel exactly the same way. The Mexican claimed he was sad to see Tyson return at this age.
I hated to see Mike Tyson, the fiercest man in the world before, doing that kind of stuff. I feel sad as a fighter seeing Mike doing that kind of stuff. I personally feel bad.- Canelo Alvarez
Crawford echoed the same. He noted that Jake Paul having a win over an icon like Tyson doesn't sit right.
As an icon of the sport, a man that had done so much, ovecame so much, to have to come back to the sport. And this guy, Jake Paul, no disrespect against him, I ain't got nothing against him, but can walk around today for the rest of his life to say I beat 'Iron' Mike Tyson and it's on my record. That's just heartbreaking.- Terence Crawford
'Bud' added that Mike Tyson tarnished his legacy for money and should have chosen another avenue if he needed financial compensation.
His name alone should have given him the outlets to make the money that he needed.
