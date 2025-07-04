Canelo Alvarez’s Coach Eddy Reynoso Makes Major Claim Ahead Of Terence Crawford Fight
The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford on September 13. The two fighters have completed their three city press tour in Riyadh, New York, and Las Vegas.
Both Canelo and Crawford are headed to camp as they look to arrive razor-sharp for one of the biggest fights in recent boxing memory.
Crawford is leaping two weight classes for the fight. Some think Canelo's power will be too much for him to handle, while others believe Crawford's skills are enough to earn him the win. Crawford seems confident, but so is Canelo and his team.
The Mexican's coach, Eddie Reynoso, has now shared his prediction for the fight, and he believes Canelo will get the win by knockout.
Canelo's last fight was disappointing, as William Scull danced around the ring throughout the contest instead of actually trying to engage Canelo. Reynoso doesn't think Crawford will do the same and will come planning to fight.
He told Boxing Scene:
Crawford’s one of the greatest fighters in boxing history. Of course, he has a plan. We’re going to train hard because we know what kind of fighter he is. And we’re going to beat him.
Giving his prediction, he added:
We’re going to knock him out, no problem. I promise.
Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) hasn't earned a knockout win since his 2021 victory against Caleb Plant. However, he has 39 KO wins and is clearly aiming for his 40th. Terence Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs), meanwhile, has barely been significantly hurt in his career. That said, Crawford is jumping in weight and how he handles Canelo's punches could be a deciding factor, as Roy Jones Jr pointed out.
Set to take place at Allegiant Stadium and broadcast on Netflix, the fight will be a memorable event. Hence, both fighters will look to put their best foot forward and give the fans a show. Judging by Reynoso's words, Canelo will be coming out guns blazing. Crawford, though, can handle anything inside the ring, as his career so far shows.
