Gervonta Davis Issued Knockout Warning From Top Contender’s Father: ‘He’s Not Invincible'
Gervonta Davis is set to take on Lamont Roach in a rematch on August 16 as the controversial first fight between the pair ended in a majority draw.
While Davis retained his WBA lightweight title, there are questions about whether he trained seriously for the first Roach fight and whether 'Tank' may be on the decline. Hence, Davis has a lot to prove in the rematch.
There are some hungry sharks waiting for Davis if he handles business against Roach, and Floyd Schofield is the rising star in the division. After being forced to pull out of a Shakur Stevenson fight earlier in the year, Schofield beat Tevin Farmer via first round knockout on the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr undercard.
'Kid Austin' has power in his fists and his father has issued a warning to the rest of the lightweight division, saying his son is coming for all heads and the undisputed title. He told Fight Hub TV:
Floyd said he's gonna be undisputed champion. So anybody who's got a belt, it might be 'Tank' next, he's going to be the mandatory. We want to fight Shakur next.
Asked to predict how a Gervonta Davis vs Floyd Schofield Jr fight would play out, the latter's father said:
Floyd would stop 'Tank'. That's why they won't choose us. That's why they're retiring. Floyd would stop 'Tank'. We already know it. We've watched 'Tank' get stopped a plenty of times. It's nothing new, he's not invincible.
Schofield's father also expects Gervonta Davis to stop Lamont Roach in the rematch. He reckons 'Tank' didn't take the first fight seriously but will be better this time around.
Schofield, meanwhile, is 19-0-0 with 13 knockout wins. The tremendous win against Farmer established him as a real player in the lightweight division. And him taking on 135 lb's top dogs, Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson, would certainly be something fans would like to see.
'Tank', however, faces Roach next while Stevenson squares off against William Zepeda in July. Davis vs Stevenson is another fight that fans have been wanting to see for a while. Overall, the lightweight division looks as exciting as ever.
