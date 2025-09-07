Canelo Alvarez Drops Millions On Watches Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight [Video]
Canelo Alvarez has gone on a massive watch shopping spree ahead of his fight against Terence Crawford on September 13.
It's a clash of two four-weight world champions and to enhance the magnitude of the contest, the event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will also be broadcast on Netflix worldwide.
Canelo looks to be in light spirits ahead of the contest and reportedly splashed out $3.8 million on watches, with a video of his spree doing the rounds on social media.
In the video, the seller could be seen showing Canelo a $550K watch before the Mexican fixed his sights on one worth $900K. He then bought another one for the price $1.4 million, joking "$1.4 million on my hands."
Canelo has a net worth of $250 million, sohis spending spree shouldn't come as a surprise. Apart from being the most famous boxer on the planet, he owns several businesses and makes a fortune both in and out of the ring.
Chris Eubank Jr calls out Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford winner
Canelo vs Crawford is the biggest fight in recent memory and Chris Eubank Jr wants the winner of that contest. Eubank Jr is coming off a decision win against Conor Benn in his last fight and now has his sights on a bigger event. Eubank Jr told Sky Sports:
"It's a big fight and it's a fight that I'm looking at closely because after I dispatch Conor Benn for the second time either one of those two men, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, I would love to share the ring with in 2026."- Chris Eubank Jr
Eubank Jr added, "I'm here to fight the big names. I want the biggest fights. I want the fights that the fans want to see and Canelo Alvarez is the name in the sport right now. If Crawford wins he's the name in the sport and I would want to take him on so I'll be watching closely."
Both Eubank Jr and Benn rose their stocks with their performance in April. A rematch has been touted for the pair. However, Canelo has also been tipped as a potential next opponent for Eubank Jr.
Apart from Eubank Jr, Hamzah Sheeraz is also eyeing for a fight against the winner of Canelo vs Crawford.
