Canelo Alvarez Net Worth 2025
He may not have the cachet of a Floyd Mayweather, Jr., but Saul Canelo Alvarez has earned the right to be classified as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. He’s dominated both the ranks and the box office. With that recognition and prestige also comes the paydays that have made Alvarez one of the most lucrative athletes in the boxing.
Throughout his professional career, Alvarez has amassed an astounding 62-2-2 record. And while he may be discussing his retirement timeline, he’s nowhere near done yet.
Name
Canelo Alvarez
Estimated Net Worth
$250 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Boxing, Boxing Promotion, Gas Stations, Fitness & Nutrition Products, Real Estate, Clothing Line,
Businesses (Ownership)
Canelo Promotions, Canelo Energy, Canelo Store, Canelo Gym, "I CAN" Fitness App
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Hennessey, Under Armour, Everlast, Tecate, Corona, No Boxing No Life, Michelob Ultra,
What is Canelo Alvarez's Net Worth In 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Canelo Alvarez is worth an estimated $250 million.
With 39 professional knockouts to his name, Alvarez is known to put on a show while in the ring. That’s why, throughout his now 20-year career, he’s put together one of the most impressive Pay-Per-View resumes we've ever seen. Between his boxing showcases, his numerous business ventures, and his plethora of sponsorships and endorsements, Canelo's net worth has skyrockted.
Between 2013 and 2024, Alvarez has amassed an incredible $925,050,000 in Pay-Per-View buys. Surprising no one, his 2013 bout against Mayweather Jr. tops the list at $150,000,000 in revenue. But the other fourteen fights brought in impressive numbers too, especially his two clashes against Gennady Golovkin, which grossed in the range of $230,000,000.
Even outside of the ring, Canelo still has his hands in the sport, as he founded Canelo Promotions in 2010. The company primarily operates in Mexico, with a roster of fighters. Canelo Promotions isn't limited to boxing though, as they also facilitate concerts and other forms of entertainment. But boxing is certainly still a focus, with Canelo Promotions handling Alvarez's upcoming match against William Scull on May 3rd.
Canelo Alvarez's Businesses
Outside of the boxing world and his Canelo Promotions label, Alvarez has proven to be a savvy businessman. He has a portfolio of companies he's developed to bring in revenue far removed from the canvas of the ring.
One of his most ambitious things Alvarez has attempted to build up is Canelo Energy. In 2021, the boxer began constructing a chain of gas stations under the banner. The venture has proven to be a success, as there are approximately 100 stations now open in Mexico. In addition to that, he's also begun opening up affiliated convenience stores, branded as "Upper", throughout the country as well.
Canelo also dabbles in the world of fitness and nutrition (for obvious reasons). In addition to the gyms in which he trains both new talents and himself, he also launched his own personal line of health products and supplements.
The boxer also released his own smart phone app. I CAN by Canelo Alvarez is designed to be "your dedicated coach and nutritionist at an incredible low cost. Get daily workouts and weekly diets designed on the fly and exclusively for you." If you're interested in trying it out, it converted to a "freemium" model as of July 2022.
Real estate is also an angle that Alvarez has leveraged for financial gain. He owns property, both residential and commercial, across the United States and Mexico. This aspect of his wealth is estimated to be valued in the range of $20 to $30 million.
Canelo also owns an impressive fleet of luxury vehicles that adds a considerable amount of value to his overall net worth. In a 2023 interview with the Full Send Podcast, Alvarez stated that he owned over 30 cars, but the combined worth of just two of his favorites was over $8,000,000.
Canelo Alvarez's Sponsorships and Endorsements
As you might expect with Saul Alvarez being one of the most popular fighters in the world, he's also one of the most marketable. Canelo has a slew of big-time companies backing him financially. One of the most prominent being the cognac company Hennessy, which has been a staple of the Canelo camp since 2017.
Under Armour also formed relations with the fighter relatively early in his career. In 2013, the American sporting goods manufacturer launched its largest campaign at the time with Alvarez at the forefront. The "I WILL" global marketing rollout revolved around other young athletes, which included Sloane Stephens, Kemba Walker, and then reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Bryce Harper.
There are plenty of other recognizable brands that employ Canelo to advertise for them. Alvarez has done work with the Everlast and No Boxing No Life brands. And he's done commercials for Tecate, Corona, and Michelob Ultra beers. Between all of his endorsement deals, it's speculated that
Saúl Álvarez brings in somewhere in the range of $10 million annually.
