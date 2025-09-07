Terence Crawford Reveals Whether He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson
Terence Crawford, who has a mega fight coming up against Canelo Alvarez on September 13, has now revealed how he'd have fared against Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson.
'Bud' looks ready for his super middleweight fight, and with a win against Canelo, he can become the first ever three division men's undisputed champion.
Ahead of the fight, Crawford appeared for an interview on the Full Send podcast. When asked, Crawford gave a clear-cut answer on how he'd have fared against Mayweather or Mike Tyson if 'Iron' Mike were his size.
Interestingly, Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather has been announced for a 2026 exhibition fight.
Terence Crawford on his chances against Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson
Crawford is backing himself all the way, be it against Mayweather or Tyson. Speaking to the Full Send, he said, "Me. No questions. Why would you think that I would say Floyd?"
Crawford added, "If Mike Tyson was my size, stylistically, I would beat him easy. And Mike Tyson, you know what I mean, is well respected. But my size, Mike Tyson, I think Mike Tyson beat those guys because, you know, he was faster and more explosive than those guys, those heavyweight guys. When you look at Mike Tyson back in the day, he was ferocious. You know, this is speed and."
Crawford is one of the most accomplished boxers in history. Like Mayweather, he is undefeated (41-0-0, 31 KOs). He is now looking to add to his legacy in the upcoming fight against Canelo. A win against Canelo would put Crawford right up there as one of the best to ever do it.
That said, it won't be as straight forward.
Terence Crawford speaks on Dana White promoting Canelo Alvarez fight
Dana White, as part of the TKO Group, is promoting Canelo vs Crawford. 'Bud' thinks it's good for boxing and expects to see more UFC crossover moving forward. While this is White's first ever boxing event, Crawford reckons the UFC CEO promoter's background would help him fit right in.
He said, "This his first time promoting uh a boxing event, but Dana is a great promoter as as we all have seen in the years uh before us."
White added, "I think it's it's it's a good thing. You know, you seen a lot of crossover between UFC and boxing and things like that. And I think if we all can collectively support one another in UFC boxing, we can make combat sports bigger than it ever been."
