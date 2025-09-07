Insider Believes Canelo's Size Advantage Over Crawford Is Being Underrated
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford create an interesting matchup in multiple facets, with many fans interested to see how 'Bud' can make up for a considerable size disadvantage.
The size discrepancy is one of the many intriguing components of the fight that has fans compelled by the matchup. While some are quick to dismiss the size argument, Ring Magazine senior insider Mike Coppinger does not think it is being discussed enough.
"I think [Alvarez's size] is a huge part of this fight, for sure," Coppinger said on the 'Anik and Floridan Podcast.' "Crawford just had one fight at 154 [pounds]... But even then, you're talking about a guy — Crawford's best weight is probably 147, and now he's going all the way to 168."
Coppinger, who will be a part of the Netflix broadcast, did not provide an official prediction. However, he heavily implied that Alvarez's size advantage will give him a much steeper edge than most fans are accounting for.
"I see a lot of people saying, 'Well, Crawford's taller than Canelo' or, 'He has longer arms,' which is true. Or that Canelo started at [147 pounds]. But Canelo started when he was 15 years old. If you look at Canelo standing next to Crawford — I've been around them a lot in this build-up — Canelo's back, his shoulders and legs, he's just much thicker than Crawford."
Mike Coppinger dismisses Terence Crawford's speed advantage
Whenever two fighters differ in size, fans expect the smaller boxer to have the speed advantage. The same assumption is being drawn with Crawford, which Coppinger does not feel is a fair assessment.
"I don't think Crawford has blazing hand speed," Coppinger said. "When I think of that kind of hand speed, I think of guys like Ryan Garcia. I think Crawford has good hand speed. I think he's a very good athlete, and I think he's incredibly strong for his size. He has that wrestling background. But I don't think he has blazing hand speed, and I think Canelo's pretty fast too for a guy his size."
While Alvarez and Crawford both have extensive highlight reels, both are also prolific defensive boxers. Neither has ever been knocked down in their respective careers.
If Alvarez's size becomes a factor, it will likely be evident in the power difference. Crawford is actively working on bulking up to compete at 168 pounds, but has yet to take a shot from a fighter as big as Alvarez.
